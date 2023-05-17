Quest Diagnostics Elects Luis A. Diaz, Jr., M.D. to its Board, Expanding the Number of Directors to 10

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Luis A. Diaz, Jr., M.D. to serve as a director.  Including Dr. Diaz, the company's Board has 10 members.

Dr. Diaz, 52, has been Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center since December 2016. Previously, he was a faculty member and physician at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He has founded several biotechnology companies, including Epitope, Inostics, PapGene (Thrive) and Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

"Dr. Diaz is not only a leader in advanced oncology research, but he also cares for patients with colorectal and pancreatic cancers and has been a successful entrepreneur. The wealth of expertise and experience Dr. Diaz brings will be very helpful, including as we expand our presence in molecular oncology and genomics," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics. "I am very pleased to welcome him to our Board."

Timothy M. Ring, Lead Independent Director, added: "Dr. Diaz brings a strong background of research, innovation and clinical care. We are fortunate that he has joined our Board."

Dr. Diaz's early work provided the first definitive evidence for using circulating tumor DNA as a cancer biomarker for screening, monitoring, and detection of occult disease. He discovered the therapeutic link between immunotherapy and cancer genetics in patients with mismatch repair deficient tumors, which led to the first tumor agnostic FDA approval for tumors with this genetic lesion and the first cancer study, published in 2022, that resulted in a 100% complete remission rate.

Dr. Diaz has also been the recipient of numerous awards and honors including being appointed by President Biden in 2021 to the National Cancer Advisory Board of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Diaz received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Michigan and completed his medical training at Johns Hopkins.

About Quest Diagnostics 
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com 

