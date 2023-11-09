Quest Diagnostics Launches Mobile Phlebotomy Service, Enabling Convenient At-Home Specimen Collection in the United States

Quest Mobile™ has 5,000 trained mobile phlebotomists whose reach will extend to 44 states by the end of 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the nation's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the launch of Quest Mobile™, which makes it easier and more convenient for patients to have a specimen collected for lab testing nationwide. Patients can request an appointment for at-home specimen collection with a trained Quest Mobile phlebotomist for a broad range of laboratory tests in the comfort of their home.

"People increasingly value choice and convenience in healthcare, including lab testing. Quest Mobile provides an outstanding option for individuals to access critical testing services on their own terms, from a provider they trust for quality and service," said Patrick Plewman, Senior Vice President, Diagnostic Services, Quest Diagnostics. "Quest Mobile also reflects Quest's strategy to develop innovative solutions, based on our expertise and scale, to serve the evolving needs of customers, including greater interest in at-home care."

Based on the most accessible mobile collection healthcare network in the United States, the Quest Mobile service will be available in 44 states. Patients whose physicians or health providers order laboratory testing from Quest, including consumers requesting consumer-initiated testing services from questhealth.com, can now schedule a mobile phlebotomy appointment for a fee at Appointment.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest Mobile does not bill to a patient's health insurance, and patients will pay a $55 mobile collection fee at time of scheduling. The company is currently working with healthcare providers, health systems, and health plans to arrange commercial pricing to eliminate an out-of-pocket cost for patients.

Once scheduled, a trained Quest Mobile specialist will complete the patient's blood draw or other specimen collection at the individual's location and bring their specimen to a Quest Diagnostics patient service center – with no handoffs in specimen transport or processing to a third-party provider. Over 800 Quest tests are available for mobile collection with a physician's order, from routine cholesterol and diabetes screenings to prenatal carrier screenings and evaluations for Lyme disease, including other commonly ordered tests.

Quest's network of 5,000 trained mobile phlebotomists is believed to be the largest in the industry. The new service complements the company's current service options, which include online appointment scheduling and walk-in visits at one of Quest's 2,100 patient service centers as well as in-office phlebotomy at some health provider sites. Test ordering and reporting remains unchanged.

"Issues like access and convenience shouldn't prevent patients from receiving needed lab services," said Subu Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager of Quest Diagnostics' ExamOne unit, which initially built the mobile phlebotomy network to support in-home health examinations for life insurance applicants. "Quest Mobile provides patients and physicians a seamless connection to Quest Diagnostic's laboratory testing, allowing us to work together for a healthier world – one life at a time."

Quest has a long history of championing innovations in service to broaden access to laboratory testing. The company was the first national provider of online appointment scheduling, in 2007, and is believed to be the first national commercial laboratory to facilitate direct patient access to lab information through a range of free channels in 2014.

For more information, visit www.QuestDiagnostics.com/Patients/Get-Tested/Quest-Mobile.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

