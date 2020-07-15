Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Third Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 15, 2020 Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI) "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

"Our commitment to disability inclusion is incorporated in everything we do," said Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Quest Diagnostics. "With programs such as an autism hiring initiative, our DiverseAbilities Employee Business Network, and disability inclusiveness training for leaders and employees, we work every day to ensure we foster an inclusive workplace at Quest."

This is the third consecutive year Quest has been recognized by the DEI, which is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates. The 2020 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations.

"The Disability Equality Index top scoring companies represent those businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their enterprise. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ADA, it is wonderful to see the progress made by these companies, and we hope to see continued progress and support for the DEI over the next 30 years," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

To find out more about the Disability Equality Index, visit www.DisabilityIN.org.

