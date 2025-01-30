Quest Diagnostics Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies List for 11th Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies™ by Fortune® magazine, the 11th consecutive year the company has been named to the elite list of globally respected companies.

The selection is based on nine key attributes related to corporate reputation, including quality of products and services, innovation, community responsibility, social responsibility, and talent management.

"Every day, the more than 55,000 colleagues of Quest Diagnostics bring our purpose to life: working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President. "Their commitment to living our purpose in service to our customers and patients is the reason we continue to be recognized among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies."

In addition to the overall ranking, Quest was number three in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry category. Quest ranked in the top 1 or 2 spot of seven of nine criteria that comprise the industry category, including quality of management, long-term investment, product and service quality, social responsibility and people management.

Consulting firm Korn Ferry collaborated with Fortune to survey thousands of executives, directors and analysts who rated companies in their industry on nine criteria, analyzing a total of 650 companies. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as a World's Most Admired Company.

