Quest Diagnostics Now Offers Two Consumer-Initiated and Physician-Ordered COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Options for Active COVID-19 Infection Through QuestDirect™

"Accessible, high-quality COVID-19 diagnostic testing is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19," said Jay Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Quest Diagnostics. "With our new QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection self-collection kit, anyone can access a high-quality COVID-19 test with access to interpretation and referral into care from a physician. Additionally, individuals can receive a self-collection kit either at home or at a nearby Walmart drive thru location, for the ultimate in speed, safety and convenience."

The new test uses the gold standard of COVID-19 diagnostic testing – highly sensitive molecular diagnostic technologies that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA to aid the detection of the RNA of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test is appropriate for individuals who seek access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing, due to COVID-19-like symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

The kit includes a device for anterior nares (nasal) swab collection, a comparatively noninvasive specimen collection technique that involves inserting a swab into one nostril in the front of the nose.

Easy-to-Order Process with Two Access Options

After an individual purchases the test online, a licensed physician with an independent national network of physicians providing clinical oversight for QuestDirect services, will promptly review the order and, if deemed appropriate, order the test.

Unlike other consumer-initiated COVID-19 diagnostic tests, Quest provides two options for specimen collection:

A specimen collection kit is mailed to the individual's home. The individual may then submit the specimen in the kit via FedEx overnight to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory for testing.

An individual may also opt to purchase the kit online and take it to one of more than 500 Walmart drive-thru pharmacy window locations in the United States for observed collection. At these Walmart locations, a trained pharmacist will observe the collection process and the specimen will be picked-up from a secure drop box and delivered to a Quest laboratory for testing.

Test results are available in an easy-to-read report on MyQuest, the company's secure patient portal accessible on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Physicians are available post-test via telehealth to help consumers with interpretation of the result and referral into appropriate care.

The new service complements the QuestDirect™ COVID-19 Antibody Test, which was launched in April 2020.

MyQuest™ Patient Portal Makes it Easy to Share Test Results

As areas of the country continue to reopen, and people are spending more time together in person, consumers are looking to learn that the people they spend time with pose a reduced risk for spreading COVID. Like all QuestDirect test results, the QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection test results are sent directly to Quest's patient portal, MyQuest, where they can be downloaded and/or shared with friends, or directly imported into a consumer's MyCircle – an online platform that securely links the results across authorized individuals, such as caregivers and dependents.**

Additionally, through MyQuest, patients can share their QuestDirect COVID-19 Active Infection test results in combination with other test results performed by Quest with their physician, in order to provide a more comprehensive view of their state of health.

*This test has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This means that while Quest Diagnostics has validated the test and has the data to believe the test and the collection kit are accurate, this test has not been FDA-cleared or -approved; This test has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories; this test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and, this test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use on in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(B)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360BBB-3(B)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Additional studies need to be conducted for this test and others like it to be FDA cleared or approved.

**Consumers may only purchase the COVID-19 Active Infection Test on behalf of themselves.

About Our Commitment to Consumer Empowered Health

Quest Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of the movement for consumer empowerment in healthcare. The company was among the first diagnostic information services providers to offer free access to test results online and other channels. Its mobile app and patient portal, called MyQuest, provides millions of people a way to securely access and track their test results and other health data. The company's QuestDirect service provides dozens of tests for conditions ranging from heart health and sexually transmitted diseases. For added convenience, the company now offers at-home self-collection devices for tests including COVID-19 active infection, diabetes, and hormones. Through its collaborations with Safeway and Walmart, Quest Diagnostics operates approximately 200 patient service centers in retail store locations, for the utmost in convenient access. Quest Diagnostics also provides next generation sequencing and genotyping services for Ancestry.

About COVID-19 Testing by Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics is at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working to broaden access to laboratory insights to help us all lead healthier lives. We provide both molecular diagnostic and antibody serology tests to aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19 and immune response. Our COVID-19 test services are based on tests that have received FDA emergency use authorization and which also meet our high standards for quality. We are providing these test services under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. We provide data on COVID-19 testing to various federal and state public health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and participate in studies with government and private institutions, aiding COVID-19 public health response and research. Through our team of dedicated phlebotomists, air fleet team, couriers and laboratory professionals, Quest Diagnostics works hard every day to help patients and communities across the United States access quality COVID-19 testing.

For more information about the latest developments with our COVID-19 testing, visit: newsroom.questdiagnostics.com/COVIDTestingUpdates

B-Roll and Photos:

Testing: https://app.box.com/s/djpwi9bt8bwnaptdvvvtxkgotszvw0hp

Self-Collection Kit: https://app.box.com/s/va5ciaem0yys5rpomdjxi4ew7oxqo5iq

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Related Links

www.questdiagnostics.com

