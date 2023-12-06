Quest Diagnostics Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

News provided by

Quest Diagnostics

06 Dec, 2023, 09:04 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that for the seventh straight year it has received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"We are honored to earn a 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index for the seventh consecutive year," said Cecilia McKenney, Quest's Chief Human Resources Officer and Pride Employee Business Network (EBN) co-sponsor. "As we live our Purpose of working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time, Quest is committed to providing our employees with a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where employees feel safe to bring their authentic selves to work. Our diverse workforce empowers the valuable insights we are able to deliver to our patients, providers and communities."

Quest has 10 EBNs, including the Pride EBN, an all-inclusive resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, straight/cis allies, parents and family members of LGBTQ+ individuals. For over 20 years, the Pride EBN has engaged colleagues and senior leaders to promote awareness, education, and advocacy of social justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

Inclusion and Diversity is an integral part of Quest.

"By consistently inviting new perspectives and exploring new experiences, the company strives to create an inclusive, respectful and empathetic workplace where everyone feels they belong," said Desyra Highsmith Holcomb, Quest's Director of Inclusion & Diversity.

An example of the company's commitment to equity is the Quest Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) Council, which advises senior leaders as I&D goals and priorities are established, acts as a visible I&D leader and represents the needs and perspectives of diverse demographics across the company and communities.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.  Established in 2002, the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index is the 21st iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. This year's survey engaged over 1,300 businesses.

Read more about Quest's award-winning culture on the company's ESG Resources page.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve healthcare management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Also from this source

Quest Diagnostics and Scipher Medicine Collaborate to Scale Precision Medicine Access for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Quest Diagnostics and Scipher Medicine Collaborate to Scale Precision Medicine Access for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, and Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, ...
Universal DX Announces Strategic Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics to Bring Advanced Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test to Patients and Providers in the United States

Universal DX Announces Strategic Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics to Bring Advanced Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test to Patients and Providers in the United States

Universal DX ("UDX"), a biotech company on a mission to transform cancer into a curable disease, today announced a strategic collaboration with Quest ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.