Quest Diagnostics Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

This year's report provides information on the company's corporate responsibility strategy and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities, which align with The Quest Way, the company's approach to achieving its goals. The Quest Way is comprised of the company's Purpose, strategy and culture.

"The theme of this year's report, Care at Our Core, builds on our Purpose of working together to create a healthier world, one life at time," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President.

"The Quest Way guides our corporate responsibility strategy and progress toward our environmental, social, and governance priorities and goals. This report shares some of our contributions from 2023 and demonstrates how we are continuing to improve our processes and capabilities surrounding this work. I am proud of our critical role in healthcare and how our workforce is the engine that expands access and advances innovative contributions."

The report details the initiatives supporting the company's four corporate responsibility strategic pillars:

Employee and community engagement

Equity and health access

Governance and ethics

Environmental sustainability

The report features key impact areas and highlights from 2023, including:

More than $16 million in corporate giving to communities nationwide.

in corporate giving to communities nationwide. Approximately 950,000 donated or discounted test requisitions through the company's patient assistance programs and Quest for Health Equity, the company's initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in under-resourced and marginalized communities.

With 70 active programs, the Quest for Health Equity initiative has supported communities in 30 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico since its inception in 2020.

and since its inception in 2020. Employees volunteered more than 30,000 hours to support local communities and causes.

Launched the HealthyQuest Employee Business Network (EBN) to offer programs and community support to promote employees' well-being. The company now has 11 EBNs with ~8,000 members.

Successfully eliminated shipped medical waste from two of our California laboratories by installing on-site treatment technology.

laboratories by installing on-site treatment technology. Additionally, the company received ISO 14001 environmental management certification for its laboratories in Cleveland, OH , and Chantilly, VA .

"In 2023, we made good progress across all of our pillars, especially in the areas of employee and community engagement," said Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who leads the team guiding the company's ESG efforts. "Our efforts to create a healthier world require collaboration with our employees, customers, partners and communities where we operate, and those efforts are driving tangible results."

