Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Revenues And Earnings; Provides Guidance For Full Year 2020; Increases Dividend 5.7% To $0.56 Per Quarter
- Record fourth quarter revenues of $1.93 billion, up 4.8% versus 2018
- Record fourth quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") of $1.86, up 101.2% from 2018 primarily due to a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property; and record adjusted diluted EPS of $1.67, up 23.7% from 2018
- Record full year revenues of $7.73 billion, up 2.6% from 2018
- Record full year diluted EPS of $6.13, up 15.9% from 2018 primarily due to the sale and leaseback of a property; and record adjusted diluted EPS of $6.56, up 4.0% from 2018
- Record full year cash provided by operations of $1.24 billion, up 3.6% from 2018
- Full year 2020 reported diluted EPS expected to be greater than $5.51, and adjusted diluted EPS to be greater than $6.60
SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
"We had a solid fourth quarter and ended the year by delivering record revenues, earnings and cash from operations," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Strong volume growth from expanded health plan network access, combined with outstanding execution of our Operational Excellence strategy, helped us offset significant reimbursement pressure.
"Quest is well positioned once again in 2020 to deliver on our commitment to grow revenues and earnings. We have a strong value proposition that supports health care's triple aim of improving medical quality and the patient experience while reducing the cost of care. Our guidance for 2020 reflects our continued momentum, partially offset by yet another year of meaningful reimbursement pressure."
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Reported:
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,926
|
$
|
1,839
|
4.8
|
%
|
$
|
7,726
|
$
|
7,531
|
2.6
|
%
|
Diagnostic information services revenues
|
$
|
1,844
|
$
|
1,756
|
5.1
|
%
|
$
|
7,405
|
$
|
7,204
|
2.8
|
%
|
Revenue per requisition
|
1.2
|
%
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
Requisition volume
|
4.1
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Organic requisition volume
|
3.4
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
Operating income (a)
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
220
|
65.1
|
%
|
$
|
1,231
|
$
|
1,101
|
11.8
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues
|
18.8
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
15.9
|
%
|
14.6
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
98.7
|
%
|
$
|
838
|
$
|
736
|
13.8
|
%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations (a)
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.92
|
101.2
|
%
|
$
|
6.13
|
$
|
5.29
|
15.9
|
%
|
Cash provided by operations
|
$
|
348
|
$
|
295
|
17.7
|
%
|
$
|
1,243
|
$
|
1,200
|
3.6
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
172
|
$
|
151
|
14.2
|
%
|
$
|
400
|
$
|
383
|
4.6
|
%
|
Adjusted (b):
|
Operating income
|
$
|
329
|
$
|
295
|
11.5
|
%
|
$
|
1,316
|
$
|
1,315
|
0.1
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues
|
17.0
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
17.5
|
%
|
(0.5)
|
%
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to
|
$
|
228
|
$
|
187
|
22.1
|
%
|
$
|
896
|
$
|
878
|
2.1
|
%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
1.36
|
23.7
|
%
|
$
|
6.56
|
$
|
6.31
|
4.0
|
%
|
(a)
|
For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage
|
(b)
|
Beginning in 2019, the company has changed how it presents adjusted income measures to additionally exclude amortization
Dividend and Share Repurchase Authority Increased
Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized a 5.7% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.53 to $0.56 per share, or $2.24 per share annually, payable on April 21, 2020 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 7, 2020. This dividend increase is the company's ninth since 2011.
The Board also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion, bringing the total authorization available to $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Guidance for Full Year 2020
The company estimates full year 2020 results as follows:
|
Low
|
High
|
Net revenues
|
$7.80 billion
|
$7.96 billion
|
Net revenues increase
|
1.0%
|
3.0%
|
Reported diluted EPS
|
Greater than $5.51
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
Greater than $6.60
|
Cash provided by operations
|
$1.25 billion
|
$1.30 billion
|
Capital expenditures
|
$375 million
|
$400 million
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, the gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property, and other items.
Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.
The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.
ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,926
|
$
|
1,839
|
$
|
7,726
|
$
|
7,531
|
Operating costs and expenses and other operating (income) expense:
|
Cost of services
|
1,264
|
1,235
|
5,037
|
4,926
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
349
|
356
|
1,457
|
1,424
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
24
|
24
|
96
|
90
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
(74)
|
4
|
(95)
|
(10)
|
Total operating costs and expenses, net
|
1,563
|
1,619
|
6,495
|
6,430
|
Operating income
|
363
|
220
|
1,231
|
1,101
|
Other (expense) income:
|
Interest expense, net
|
(42)
|
(43)
|
(175)
|
(167)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
7
|
(10)
|
20
|
(8)
|
Total non-operating expenses, net
|
(35)
|
(53)
|
(155)
|
(175)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in
|
328
|
167
|
1,076
|
926
|
Income tax expense
|
(72)
|
(40)
|
(247)
|
(182)
|
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
9
|
12
|
57
|
44
|
Income from continuing operations
|
265
|
139
|
886
|
788
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income
|
265
|
139
|
906
|
788
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
12
|
12
|
48
|
52
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
736
|
Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
838
|
$
|
736
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
736
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
0.93
|
$
|
6.21
|
$
|
5.39
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
0.93
|
$
|
6.36
|
$
|
5.39
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
6.13
|
$
|
5.29
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
6.28
|
$
|
5.29
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
134
|
136
|
134
|
136
|
Diluted
|
136
|
137
|
136
|
139
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,192
|
$
|
135
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,063
|
1,012
|
Inventories
|
123
|
99
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
112
|
144
|
Total current assets
|
2,490
|
1,390
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,453
|
1,288
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
518
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
6,619
|
6,563
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,121
|
1,207
|
Investment in equity method investees
|
482
|
436
|
Other assets
|
160
|
119
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,843
|
$
|
11,003
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
1,041
|
$
|
1,021
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
804
|
464
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
145
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,990
|
1,485
|
Long-term debt
|
3,966
|
3,429
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
413
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
711
|
745
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
76
|
77
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2019
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,722
|
2,667
|
Retained earnings
|
8,174
|
7,602
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(39)
|
(59)
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 84 shares and 82 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|
(5,218)
|
(4,996)
|
Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity
|
5,641
|
5,216
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
46
|
51
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,687
|
5,267
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
12,843
|
$
|
11,003
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
906
|
$
|
788
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
329
|
309
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
11
|
6
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
15
|
73
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
56
|
61
|
(Gains) losses on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
(70)
|
6
|
Other, net
|
(39)
|
6
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(63)
|
(65)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
73
|
(19)
|
Income taxes payable
|
29
|
4
|
Other assets and liabilities, net
|
(4)
|
31
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,243
|
1,200
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(58)
|
(421)
|
Proceeds from disposition of business
|
—
|
2
|
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment
|
91
|
2
|
Capital expenditures
|
(400)
|
(383)
|
Increase in investments and other assets
|
(44)
|
(1)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(411)
|
(801)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
2,281
|
2,090
|
Repayments of debt
|
(1,449)
|
(1,966)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(353)
|
(322)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
119
|
99
|
Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans
|
(16)
|
(21)
|
Dividends paid
|
(286)
|
(266)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners
|
(54)
|
(54)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interest partners
|
—
|
16
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(17)
|
23
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
225
|
(401)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,057
|
(2)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
135
|
137
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,192
|
$
|
135
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,192
|
$
|
135
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,192
|
$
|
135
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
192
|
$
|
174
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
84
|
Notes to Financial Tables
|
1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
838
|
$
|
736
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
736
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
838
|
$
|
736
|
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and
|
$
|
252
|
$
|
126
|
$
|
835
|
$
|
733
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
134
|
136
|
134
|
136
|
Effect of dilutive securities:
|
Stock options and performance share units
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
136
|
137
|
136
|
139
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
0.93
|
$
|
6.21
|
$
|
5.39
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
0.93
|
$
|
6.36
|
$
|
5.39
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
6.13
|
$
|
5.29
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
6.28
|
$
|
5.29
|
2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Income tax
|
Equity in
|
Income from
|
Diluted EPS
|
As reported
|
$
|
363
|
18.8
|
%
|
$
|
(72)
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
253
|
$
|
1.86
|
Restructuring and
|
14
|
0.7
|
(4)
|
—
|
10
|
0.07
|
Other (b)
|
(72)
|
(3.8)
|
18
|
—
|
(54)
|
(0.39)
|
Amortization expense
|
24
|
1.3
|
(6)
|
3
|
21
|
0.15
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
(2)
|
(0.02)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
329
|
17.0
|
%
|
$
|
(66)
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
228
|
$
|
1.67
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Income tax
|
Equity in
|
Income from
|
Diluted EPS
|
As reported
|
$
|
1,231
|
15.9
|
%
|
$
|
(247)
|
$
|
57
|
$
|
838
|
$
|
6.13
|
Restructuring and
|
78
|
1.0
|
(21)
|
—
|
57
|
0.42
|
Other (b)
|
(89)
|
(1.1)
|
18
|
—
|
(71)
|
(0.50)
|
Amortization expense
|
96
|
1.2
|
(26)
|
15
|
85
|
0.61
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(13)
|
—
|
(13)
|
(0.10)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
1,316
|
17.0
|
%
|
$
|
(289)
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
896
|
$
|
6.56
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Income tax
|
Equity in
|
Income from
|
Diluted EPS
|
As reported
|
$
|
220
|
12.0
|
%
|
$
|
(40)
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
127
|
$
|
0.92
|
Restructuring and
|
47
|
2.5
|
(12)
|
—
|
35
|
0.26
|
Other (b)
|
4
|
0.2
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
0.02
|
Amortization expense
|
24
|
1.3
|
(7)
|
4
|
21
|
0.16
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
Certain income tax items
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
0.01
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
295
|
16.0
|
%
|
$
|
(59)
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
187
|
$
|
1.36
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
|
Operating
|
Income tax
|
Equity in
|
Income from
|
Diluted EPS
|
As reported
|
$
|
1,101
|
14.6
|
%
|
$
|
(182)
|
$
|
44
|
$
|
736
|
$
|
5.29
|
Restructuring and
|
122
|
1.7
|
(31)
|
—
|
91
|
0.66
|
Other (b)
|
2
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
0.01
|
Amortization expense
|
90
|
1.2
|
(27)
|
17
|
80
|
0.57
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(18)
|
—
|
(18)
|
(0.13)
|
Certain income tax items
|
—
|
—
|
(14)
|
—
|
(14)
|
(0.09)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
1,315
|
17.5
|
%
|
$
|
(271)
|
$
|
61
|
$
|
878
|
$
|
6.31
|
(a)
|
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, represents costs primarily associated with systems
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
6
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
35
|
$
|
56
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
8
|
27
|
43
|
65
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Operating income
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
78
|
$
|
122
|
(b)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily represents a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property. For
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, primarily represents the loss on the sale of a foreign subsidiary. For
|
The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on the company's consolidated statement of
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
12
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
Other operating (income) expense, net
|
(73)
|
4
|
(95)
|
(10)
|
Operating income
|
$
|
(72)
|
$
|
4
|
$
|
(89)
|
$
|
2
|
(c)
|
For restructuring and integration charges, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded,
|
(d)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, represents an income tax expense associated with finalizing the
|
3)
|
Discontinued operations, net of taxes, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes discrete tax benefits of $20
|
4)
|
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company repurchased 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $200
|
5)
|
The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2020 before the impact of special items,
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
5.51
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
0.55
|
Amortization expense (b)
|
0.64
|
ETB
|
(0.10)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$
|
6.60
|
(a)
|
Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $100 million primarily associated with systems conversions and
|
(b)
|
Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2020 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS.
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$
|
107
|
Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
11
|
Total pre-tax amortization expense
|
$
|
118
|
Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate
|
$
|
88
