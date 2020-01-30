Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Revenues And Earnings; Provides Guidance For Full Year 2020; Increases Dividend 5.7% To $0.56 Per Quarter

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We had a solid fourth quarter and ended the year by delivering record revenues, earnings and cash from operations," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Strong volume growth from expanded health plan network access, combined with outstanding execution of our Operational Excellence strategy, helped us offset significant reimbursement pressure.

"Quest is well positioned once again in 2020 to deliver on our commitment to grow revenues and earnings. We have a strong value proposition that supports health care's triple aim of improving medical quality and the patient experience while reducing the cost of care. Our guidance for 2020 reflects our continued momentum, partially offset by yet another year of meaningful reimbursement pressure."



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported:





















Net revenues $ 1,926



$ 1,839



4.8 %

$ 7,726



$ 7,531



2.6 % Diagnostic information services revenues $ 1,844



$ 1,756



5.1 %

$ 7,405



$ 7,204



2.8 % Revenue per requisition







1.2 %









(1.3) % Requisition volume







4.1 %









4.3 % Organic requisition volume







3.4 %









3.1 % Operating income (a) $ 363



$ 220



65.1 %

$ 1,231



$ 1,101



11.8 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

(a) 18.8 %

12.0 %

6.8 %

15.9 %

14.6 %

1.3 % Income from continuing operations attributable to

Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 253



$ 127



98.7 %

$ 838



$ 736



13.8 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations (a) $ 1.86



$ 0.92



101.2 %

$ 6.13



$ 5.29



15.9 % Cash provided by operations $ 348



$ 295



17.7 %

$ 1,243



$ 1,200



3.6 % Capital expenditures $ 172



$ 151



14.2 %

$ 400



$ 383



4.6 %























Adjusted (b):





















Operating income $ 329



$ 295



11.5 %

$ 1,316



$ 1,315



0.1 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 17.0 %

16.0 %

1.0 %

17.0 %

17.5 %

(0.5) % Income from continuing operations attributable to

Quest Diagnostics $ 228



$ 187



22.1 %

$ 896



$ 878



2.1 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.67



$ 1.36



23.7 %

$ 6.56



$ 6.31



4.0 %





(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage

of net revenues, income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS from continuing

operations, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.



(b) Beginning in 2019, the company has changed how it presents adjusted income measures to additionally exclude amortization

expense for all periods presented. We believe this presentation provides investors with additional insight to evaluate our

performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Authority Increased

Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized a 5.7% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.53 to $0.56 per share, or $2.24 per share annually, payable on April 21, 2020 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 7, 2020. This dividend increase is the company's ninth since 2011.

The Board also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion, bringing the total authorization available to $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Guidance for Full Year 2020

The company estimates full year 2020 results as follows:



Low

High Net revenues $7.80 billion

$7.96 billion Net revenues increase 1.0%

3.0% Reported diluted EPS Greater than $5.51 Adjusted diluted EPS Greater than $6.60 Cash provided by operations $1.25 billion

$1.30 billion Capital expenditures $375 million

$400 million

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, the gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

This earnings release, including the attached financial tables, is available online in the Newsroom section at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues $ 1,926



$ 1,839



$ 7,726



$ 7,531

















Operating costs and expenses and other operating (income) expense:













Cost of services 1,264



1,235



5,037



4,926

Selling, general and administrative 349



356



1,457



1,424

Amortization of intangible assets 24



24



96



90

Other operating (income) expense, net (74)



4



(95)



(10)

Total operating costs and expenses, net 1,563



1,619



6,495



6,430

















Operating income 363



220



1,231



1,101

















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (42)



(43)



(175)



(167)

Other income (expense), net 7



(10)



20



(8)

Total non-operating expenses, net (35)



(53)



(155)



(175)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in

earnings of equity method investees 328



167



1,076



926

Income tax expense (72)



(40)



(247)



(182)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 9



12



57



44

Income from continuing operations 265



139



886



788

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



20



—

Net income 265



139



906



788

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12



12



48



52

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 253



$ 127



$ 858



$ 736

















Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 253



$ 127



$ 838



$ 736

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



20



—

Net income $ 253



$ 127



$ 858



$ 736

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.88



$ 0.93



$ 6.21



$ 5.39

Income from discontinued operations —



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.88



$ 0.93



$ 6.36



$ 5.39

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.86



$ 0.92



$ 6.13



$ 5.29

Income from discontinued operations —



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.86



$ 0.92



$ 6.28



$ 5.29

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 134



136



134



136

Diluted 136



137



136



139



















Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,192



$ 135

Accounts receivable, net 1,063



1,012

Inventories 123



99

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112



144

Total current assets 2,490



1,390

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,453



1,288

Operating lease right-of-use assets 518



—

Goodwill 6,619



6,563

Intangible assets, net 1,121



1,207

Investment in equity method investees 482



436

Other assets 160



119

Total assets $ 12,843



$ 11,003









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,041



$ 1,021

Current portion of long-term debt 804



464

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 145



—

Total current liabilities 1,990



1,485

Long-term debt 3,966



3,429

Long-term operating lease liabilities 413



—

Other liabilities 711



745

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 76



77

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2019

and 2018; 217 shares issued as of both December 31, 2019 and 2018 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 2,722



2,667

Retained earnings 8,174



7,602

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39)



(59)

Treasury stock, at cost; 84 shares and 82 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (5,218)



(4,996)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 5,641



5,216

Noncontrolling interests 46



51

Total stockholders' equity 5,687



5,267

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,843



$ 11,003



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(in millions)

(unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 906



$ 788

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 329



309

Provision for doubtful accounts 11



6

Deferred income tax provision 15



73

Stock-based compensation expense 56



61

(Gains) losses on sale of property, plant and equipment (70)



6

Other, net (39)



6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (63)



(65)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 73



(19)

Income taxes payable 29



4

Other assets and liabilities, net (4)



31

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,243



1,200









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (58)



(421)

Proceeds from disposition of business —



2

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 91



2

Capital expenditures (400)



(383)

Increase in investments and other assets (44)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (411)



(801)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 2,281



2,090

Repayments of debt (1,449)



(1,966)

Purchases of treasury stock (353)



(322)

Exercise of stock options 119



99

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (16)



(21)

Dividends paid (286)



(266)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (54)



(54)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest partners —



16

Other financing activities, net (17)



23

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 225



(401)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,057



(2)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 135



137

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,192



$ 135









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,192



$ 135

Restricted cash —



—

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,192



$ 135









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 192



$ 174

Income taxes $ 202



$ 84



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 253



$ 127



$ 838



$ 736

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



20



—

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders $ 253



$ 127



$ 858



$ 736

















Income from continuing operations $ 253



$ 127



$ 838



$ 736

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 1



1



3



3

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and

diluted $ 252



$ 126



$ 835



$ 733

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 134



136



134



136

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 2



1



2



3

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136



137



136



139

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.88



$ 0.93



$ 6.21



$ 5.39

Income from discontinued operations —



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.88



$ 0.93



$ 6.36



$ 5.39

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common

stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.86



$ 0.92



$ 6.13



$ 5.29

Income from discontinued operations —



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.86



$ 0.92



$ 6.28



$ 5.29



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (c)

Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS

from

continuing

operations As reported $ 363



18.8 %

$ (72)



$ 9



$ 253



$ 1.86

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 14



0.7



(4)



—



10



0.07

Other (b) (72)



(3.8)



18



—



(54)



(0.39)

Amortization expense 24



1.3



(6)



3



21



0.15

ETB —



—



(2)



—



(2)



(0.02)

As adjusted $ 329



17.0 %

$ (66)



$ 12



$ 228



$ 1.67













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (c)

Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS

from

continuing

operations As reported $ 1,231



15.9 %

$ (247)



$ 57



$ 838



$ 6.13

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 78



1.0



(21)



—



57



0.42

Other (b) (89)



(1.1)



18



—



(71)



(0.50)

Amortization expense 96



1.2



(26)



15



85



0.61

ETB —



—



(13)



—



(13)



(0.10)

As adjusted $ 1,316



17.0 %

$ (289)



$ 72



$ 896



$ 6.56













Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (c)

Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS

from

continuing

operations As reported $ 220



12.0 %

$ (40)



$ 12



$ 127



$ 0.92

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 47



2.5



(12)



—



35



0.26

Other (b) 4



0.2



—



—



4



0.02

Amortization expense 24



1.3



(7)



4



21



0.16

ETB —



—



(1)



—



(1)



(0.01)

Certain income tax items

(d) —



—



1



—



1



0.01

As adjusted $ 295



16.0 %

$ (59)



$ 16



$ 187



$ 1.36













Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (c)

Equity in

earnings of

equity

method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable

to Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS

from

continuing

operations As reported $ 1,101



14.6 %

$ (182)



$ 44



$ 736



$ 5.29

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 122



1.7



(31)



—



91



0.66

Other (b) 2



—



1



—



3



0.01

Amortization expense 90



1.2



(27)



17



80



0.57

ETB —



—



(18)



—



(18)



(0.13)

Certain income tax items

(d) —



—



(14)



—



(14)



(0.09)

As adjusted $ 1,315



17.5 %

$ (271)



$ 61



$ 878



$ 6.31









(a) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, represents costs primarily associated with systems

conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. For the

three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions,

systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business.

The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's

consolidated statements of operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 6



$ 20



$ 35



$ 56

Selling, general and administrative 8



27



43



65

Other operating (income) expense, net —



—



—



1

















Operating income $ 14



$ 47



$ 78



$ 122







(b) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily represents a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property. For

the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of

a property, a gain associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accruals associated with

previous acquisitions, and a gain associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses, partially offset by

costs incurred related to a data security incident and non-cash asset impairment charges.





For the three months ended December 31, 2018, primarily represents the loss on the sale of a foreign subsidiary. For

the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, primarily represents costs incurred related to certain legal matters and a

loss on the sale of a foreign subsidiary, which were partially offset by a gain associated with the decrease in the fair

value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with a previous acquisition and an insurance claim for

hurricane related losses.





The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on the company's consolidated statement of

operations:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 12

Selling, general and administrative 1



—



6



—

Other operating (income) expense, net (73)



4



(95)



(10)

Operating income $ (72)



$ 4



$ (89)



$ 2













(c) For restructuring and integration charges, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded,

were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2019 and 2018. For the gain

associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses in 2019, there was no net income tax expense as the

company is able to utilize net operating loss carryforwards for which a valuation allowance had previously been

established. For the gain in 2019 associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accruals

associated with previous acquisitions, there was no net income tax expense related to acquisitions in which the gain is

non-taxable.











(d) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, represents an income tax expense associated with finalizing the

impact of the enactment of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act ("TCJA"). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018,

represents an income tax benefit associated with a change in a tax return accounting method that enabled the company

to accelerate the deduction of certain expenses on its 2017 tax return at the federal corporate statutory tax rate in effect

during 2017, partially offset by an income tax expense associated with finalizing the impact of the enactment of TCJA.







3) Discontinued operations, net of taxes, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes discrete tax benefits of $20

million associated with the favorable resolution of certain tax contingencies related to Nichols Institute Diagnostics, a test kit

manufacturing subsidiary whose operations were discontinued in 2006.



4) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company repurchased 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $200

million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the company repurchased 3.5 million shares of its common stock for

$350 million. As of December 31, 2019, $1.2 billion remained available under the company's share repurchase authorizations.



5) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2020 before the impact of special items,

including ETB and amortization expense. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2020.

Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, which are

difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2020 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts

determined under GAAP:





Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.51

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.55

Amortization expense (b) 0.64

ETB (0.10)

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 6.60











(a) Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $100 million primarily associated with systems conversions and

integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits

were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.



(b) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2020 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS.

Amortization expense used in the calculation is as follows (dollars in millions):

Amortization of intangible assets

$ 107

Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

11







Total pre-tax amortization expense

$ 118







Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate

of 25.5%

$ 88



SOURCE Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

