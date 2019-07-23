Quest Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Our volume growth accelerated in the second quarter due to our expanded network access, and we continued to build momentum through the first half of 2019," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "This strong volume growth combined with our strategy to drive operational excellence helped offset the significant reimbursement pressures we are experiencing this year. We are excited by our new Preferred Lab Network status within UnitedHealthcare, which represents a multi-year opportunity that will build over time."



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported:





















Net revenues $ 1,953



$ 1,919



1.8 %

$ 3,844



$ 3,803



1.1 % Diagnostic Information Services revenues $ 1,872



$ 1,835



2.0 %

$ 3,684



$ 3,638



1.3 % Revenue per requisition







(2.3) %









(2.6) % Requisition volume







4.4 %









4.0 % Organic requisition volume







2.9 %









2.6 % Operating income (a) $ 307



$ 305



0.4 %

$ 555



$ 577



(3.9) % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 15.7 %

15.9 %

(20) bps

14.4 %

15.2 %

(80) bps Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 206



$ 219



(5.8) %

$ 370



$ 396



(6.5) % Diluted EPS from continuing operations (a) $ 1.51



$ 1.57



(3.9) %

$ 2.71



$ 2.84



(4.6) % Cash provided by operations $ 321



$ 323



(0.9) %

$ 596



$ 503



18.5 % Capital expenditures $ 85



$ 78



9.2 %

$ 132



$ 151



(12.3) %























Adjusted (b):





















Operating income $ 352



$ 362



(2.9) %

$ 638



$ 687



(7.0) % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 18.0 %

18.9 %

(90) bps

16.6 %

18.1 %

(150) bps Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 237



$ 245



(3.2) %

$ 427



$ 456



(6.3) % Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.73



$ 1.75



(1.1) %

$ 3.13



$ 3.27



(4.3) %

(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS from continuing operations, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.



(b) Beginning in 2019, the company has changed how it presents adjusted income measures to additionally exclude amortization expense for all periods presented. We believe this presentation provides investors with additional insight to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business.

Outlook for full-year 2019

The company affirmed its outlook for full-year 2019 as follows:



Current Outlook

Low

High Net revenues $7.60 billion

$7.75 billion Net revenue increase 1%

3% Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations (a) Greater than $5.29 Adjusted diluted EPS Greater than $6.40 Cash provided by operations Approximately $1.3 billion Capital expenditures $350 million

$400 million

(a) The outlook for reported diluted EPS from continuing operations was updated to greater than $5.29 from the previous outlook of greater than $5.16 due to the impact of special items in the second quarter. For a reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS to reported diluted EPS from continuing operations, see note 5 to the financial tables attached below.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefit ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Quest Diagnostics will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, passcode: Investor; or via live webcast on the company's website at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 800-871-1320 for domestic callers or 402-280-1688 for international callers. No passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 23, 2019 until midnight Eastern Time on August 6, 2019. Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

This earnings release, including the attached financial tables, is available online in the Newsroom section at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues $ 1,953



$ 1,919



$ 3,844



$ 3,803

















Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:













Cost of services 1,265



1,243



2,509



2,469

Selling, general and administrative 362



351



746



714

Amortization of intangible assets 25



22



49



44

Other operating income, net (6)



(2)



(15)



(1)

Total operating costs and expenses, net 1,646



1,614



3,289



3,226

















Operating income 307



305



555



577

















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (45)



(42)



(89)



(83)

Other income (expense), net 3



1



12



(1)

Total non-operating expenses, net (42)



(41)



(77)



(84)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 265



264



478



493

Income tax expense (63)



(42)



(113)



(94)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 17



11



30



23

Income from continuing operations 219



233



395



422

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 20



—



20



—

Net income 239



233



415



422

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13



14



25



26

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 226



$ 219



$ 390



$ 396

















Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 206



$ 219



$ 370



$ 396

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 20



—



20



—

Net income $ 226



$ 219



$ 390



$ 396

































Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.52



$ 1.60



$ 2.74



$ 2.90

Income from discontinued operations 0.15



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 2.89



$ 2.90

































Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.51



$ 1.57



$ 2.71



$ 2.84

Income from discontinued operations 0.15



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.66



$ 1.57



$ 2.86



$ 2.84

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 135



136



134



136

Diluted 136



139



136



139



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 273



$ 135

Accounts receivable, net 1,088



1,012

Inventories 105



99

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100



144

Total current assets 1,566



1,390

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,307



1,288

Operating lease right-of-use assets 511



—

Goodwill 6,605



6,563

Intangible assets, net 1,172



1,207

Investment in equity method investees 458



436

Other assets 141



119

Total assets $ 11,760



$ 11,003









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 951



$ 1,021

Current portion of long-term debt 807



464

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 146



—

Total current liabilities 1,904



1,485

Long-term debt 3,169



3,429

Long-term operating lease liabilities 413



—

Other liabilities 689



745

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 76



77

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 217 shares issued as of both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 2,686



2,667

Retained earnings 7,849



7,602

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58)



(59)

Treasury stock, at cost; 82 shares as of both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (5,020)



(4,996)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 5,459



5,216

Noncontrolling interests 50



51

Total stockholders' equity 5,509



5,267

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,760



$ 11,003



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(in millions)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 415



$ 422

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 165



151

Provision for doubtful accounts 5



—

Deferred income tax provision 13



39

Stock-based compensation expense 32



34

Other, net (33)



18

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (81)



(127)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27



(64)

Income taxes payable 15



(7)

Other assets and liabilities, net 38



37

Net cash provided by operating activities 596



503









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (56)



(165)

Capital expenditures (132)



(151)

Increase in investments and other assets (14)



(14)

Net cash used in investing activities (202)



(330)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 1,484



1,520

Repayments of debt (1,448)



(1,553)

Purchases of treasury stock (103)



(50)

Exercise of stock options 66



71

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (16)



(20)

Dividends paid (143)



(129)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (27)



(28)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest partners —



4

Other financing activities, net (69)



7

Net cash used in financing activities (256)



(178)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 138



(5)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 135



137

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 273



$ 132









Cash and cash equivalents $ 273



$ 132

Restricted cash —



—

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 273



$ 132









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 91



$ 86

Income taxes $ 83



$ 41



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 206



$ 219



$ 370



$ 396

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 20



—



20



—

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders $ 226



$ 219



$ 390



$ 396

















Income from continuing operations $ 206



$ 219



$ 370



$ 396

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities —



—



1



1

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 206



$ 219



$ 369



$ 395

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 135



136



134



136

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 1



3



2



3

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136



139



136



139

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.52



$ 1.60



$ 2.74



$ 2.90

Income from discontinued operations 0.15



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.67



$ 1.60



$ 2.89



$ 2.90

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.51



$ 1.57



$ 2.71



$ 2.84

Income from discontinued operations 0.15



—



0.15



—

Net income $ 1.66



$ 1.57



$ 2.86



$ 2.84



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (c)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS from continuing operations As reported $ 307



15.7 %

$ (63)



$ 17



$ 206



$ 1.51

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 26



1.3



(7)



—



19



0.14

Other (b) (6)



(0.3)



—



—



(6)



(0.04)

Amortization expense 25



1.3



(7)



5



23



0.16

ETB —



—



(5)



—



(5)



(0.04)

As adjusted $ 352



18.0 %

$ (82)



$ 22



$ 237



$ 1.73















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (c)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS from continuing operations As reported $ 555



14.4 %

$ (113)



$ 30



$ 370



$ 2.71

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 48



1.3



(13)



—



35



0.26

Other (b) (14)



(0.4)



(1)



—



(15)



(0.10)

Amortization expense 49



1.3



(14)



10



45



0.32

ETB —



—



(8)



—



(8)



(0.06)

As adjusted $ 638



16.6 %

$ (149)



$ 40



$ 427



$ 3.13















Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (c)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS from continuing operations As reported $ 305



15.9 %

$ (42)



$ 11



$ 219



$ 1.57

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 25



1.3



(6)



—



19



0.13

Other (b) 10



0.5



(3)



—



7



0.05

Amortization expense 22



1.2



(6)



4



20



0.14

ETB —



—



(5)



—



(5)



(0.04)

Certain income tax benefits (d) —



—



(15)



—



(15)



(0.10)

As adjusted $ 362



18.9 %

$ (77)



$ 15



$ 245



$ 1.75















Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating income

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues

Income tax expense (c)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics

Diluted EPS from continuing operations As reported $ 577



15.2 %

$ (94)



$ 23



$ 396



$ 2.84

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 56



1.5



(14)



—



42



0.30

Other (b) 10



0.2



(3)



—



7



0.05

Amortization expense 44



1.2



(13)



8



39



0.28

ETB —



—



(13)



—



(13)



(0.10)

Certain income tax benefits (d) —



—



(15)



—



(15)



(0.10)

As adjusted $ 687



18.1 %

$ (152)



$ 31



$ 456



$ 3.27



(a) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions, systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 11



$ 14



$ 22



$ 26

Selling, general and administrative 15



11



26



29

Other operating income, net —



—



—



1

Operating income $ 26



$ 25



$ 48



$ 56

