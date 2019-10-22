Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
- Third quarter revenues of $1.96 billion, up 3.5% from 2018
- Third quarter reported diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS") of $1.56, up 2.8% from 2018; and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.76, up 4.8% from 2018
- Updates outlook for full year 2019 based on progress to date in 2019. Reported revenues now expected to be approximately $7.72 billion. Reported diluted EPS now expected to be between $5.48 and $5.53 and adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense now expected to be between $6.45 and $6.50. Cash provided by operations remains at approximately $1.3 billion.
SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"We had a solid quarter of top and bottom-line growth," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "While PAMA reimbursement pressures persist throughout the industry, our expanded network access and laser focus on driving operational excellence are enabling growth. Based on our progress to date we have updated our outlook and are well-positioned to meet our commitments for the rest of the year."
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Reported:
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,956
|
$
|
1,889
|
3.5
|
%
|
$
|
5,800
|
$
|
5,692
|
1.9
|
%
|
Diagnostic Information Services revenues
|
$
|
1,877
|
$
|
1,810
|
3.7
|
%
|
$
|
5,561
|
$
|
5,448
|
2.1
|
%
|
Revenue per requisition
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
Requisition volume
|
5.1
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Organic requisition volume
|
3.7
|
%
|
3.0
|
%
|
Operating income (a)
|
$
|
313
|
$
|
304
|
2.9
|
%
|
$
|
868
|
$
|
881
|
(1.5)
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a)
|
16.0
|
%
|
16.1
|
%
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
15.5
|
%
|
(0.5)
|
%
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a)
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
0.8
|
%
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
609
|
(3.9)
|
%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations (a)
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.53
|
2.8
|
%
|
$
|
4.27
|
$
|
4.37
|
(2.0)
|
%
|
Cash provided by operations
|
$
|
299
|
$
|
402
|
(25.6)
|
%
|
$
|
895
|
$
|
905
|
(1.1)
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
96
|
$
|
81
|
18.2
|
%
|
$
|
228
|
$
|
232
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Adjusted (b):
|
Operating income
|
$
|
349
|
$
|
333
|
4.6
|
%
|
$
|
987
|
$
|
1,020
|
(3.2)
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues
|
17.9
|
%
|
17.7
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
17.9
|
%
|
(0.9)
|
%
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
235
|
2.6
|
%
|
$
|
668
|
$
|
691
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
1.68
|
4.8
|
%
|
$
|
4.89
|
$
|
4.95
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
(a)
|
For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS from continuing operations, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.
|
(b)
|
Beginning in 2019, the company has changed how it presents adjusted income measures to additionally exclude amortization expense for all periods presented. We believe this presentation provides investors with additional insight to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business.
Updated Outlook for full year 2019
The company revised its full year 2019 outlook based on progress to date, as follows:
|
Current Outlook
|
Previous Outlook
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
Net revenues
|
Approximately $7.72 billion
|
$7.60 billion
|
$7.75 billion
|
Net revenue increase
|
Approximately 2.5%
|
1%
|
3%
|
Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$5.48
|
$5.53
|
Greater than $5.29
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$6.45
|
$6.50
|
Greater than $6.40
|
Cash provided by operations
|
Approximately $1.3 billion
|
Approximately $1.3 billion
|
Capital expenditures
|
$350 million
|
$400 million
|
$350 million
|
$400 million
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation and other items.
Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.
The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.
ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,956
|
$
|
1,889
|
$
|
5,800
|
$
|
5,692
|
Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:
|
Cost of services
|
1,264
|
1,222
|
3,773
|
3,691
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
362
|
354
|
1,108
|
1,068
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
23
|
22
|
72
|
66
|
Other operating income, net
|
(6)
|
(13)
|
(21)
|
(14)
|
Total operating costs and expenses, net
|
1,643
|
1,585
|
4,932
|
4,811
|
Operating income
|
313
|
304
|
868
|
881
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(44)
|
(41)
|
(133)
|
(124)
|
Other income, net
|
1
|
3
|
13
|
2
|
Total non-operating expenses, net
|
(43)
|
(38)
|
(120)
|
(122)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees
|
270
|
266
|
748
|
759
|
Income tax expense
|
(62)
|
(48)
|
(175)
|
(142)
|
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
18
|
9
|
48
|
32
|
Income from continuing operations
|
226
|
227
|
621
|
649
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income
|
226
|
227
|
641
|
649
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
11
|
14
|
36
|
40
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
605
|
$
|
609
|
Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
609
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
605
|
$
|
609
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
4.33
|
$
|
4.46
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
4.48
|
$
|
4.46
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
4.27
|
$
|
4.37
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
4.42
|
$
|
4.37
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
135
|
136
|
135
|
136
|
Diluted
|
137
|
139
|
136
|
139
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
434
|
$
|
135
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,117
|
1,012
|
Inventories
|
112
|
99
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
116
|
144
|
Total current assets
|
1,779
|
1,390
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,351
|
1,288
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
508
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
6,617
|
6,563
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,138
|
1,207
|
Investment in equity method investees
|
474
|
436
|
Other assets
|
152
|
119
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,019
|
$
|
11,003
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
1,059
|
$
|
1,021
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
805
|
464
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
147
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,011
|
1,485
|
Long-term debt
|
3,188
|
3,429
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
405
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
685
|
745
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
76
|
77
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 217 shares issued as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,705
|
2,667
|
Retained earnings
|
7,992
|
7,602
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(55)
|
(59)
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 82 shares as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
(5,039)
|
(4,996)
|
Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity
|
5,605
|
5,216
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
49
|
51
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,654
|
5,267
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
12,019
|
$
|
11,003
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
641
|
$
|
649
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
247
|
228
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
9
|
2
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
15
|
52
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
44
|
53
|
Other, net
|
(44)
|
7
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(113)
|
(166)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
80
|
51
|
Income taxes payable
|
9
|
(1)
|
Other assets and liabilities, net
|
7
|
30
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
895
|
905
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(56)
|
(219)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(228)
|
(232)
|
Increase in investments and other assets
|
(27)
|
(4)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(311)
|
(455)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
1,484
|
1,630
|
Repayments of debt
|
(1,448)
|
(1,665)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(153)
|
(150)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
98
|
95
|
Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans
|
(16)
|
(20)
|
Dividends paid
|
(215)
|
(198)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners
|
(39)
|
(41)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interest partners
|
—
|
12
|
Other financing activities, net
|
4
|
13
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(285)
|
(324)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
299
|
126
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
135
|
137
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
434
|
$
|
263
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
434
|
$
|
263
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
434
|
$
|
263
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
149
|
$
|
114
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
70
|
Notes to Financial Tables
|
1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
609
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
20
|
—
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
605
|
$
|
609
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
609
|
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted
|
$
|
214
|
$
|
212
|
$
|
583
|
$
|
607
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
135
|
136
|
135
|
136
|
Effect of dilutive securities:
|
Stock options and performance share units
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
137
|
139
|
136
|
139
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
4.33
|
$
|
4.46
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
4.48
|
$
|
4.46
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
4.27
|
$
|
4.37
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
0.15
|
—
|
Net income
|
$
|
1.56
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
4.42
|
$
|
4.37
|
2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
income
|
Operating
income as a
percentage of
net revenues
|
Income tax
expense (c)
|
Equity in
earnings of
equity
method
investees, net
of taxes
|
Income from
continuing
operations
attributable
to Quest
Diagnostics
|
Diluted EPS
from
continuing
operations
|
As reported
|
$
|
313
|
16.0
|
%
|
$
|
(62)
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
1.56
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
16
|
0.8
|
(4)
|
—
|
12
|
0.09
|
Other (b)
|
(3)
|
(0.1)
|
1
|
—
|
(2)
|
(0.01)
|
Amortization expense
|
23
|
1.2
|
(6)
|
2
|
19
|
0.14
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(0.02)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
349
|
17.9
|
%
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
1.76
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
income
|
Operating
income as a
percentage of
net revenues
|
Income tax
expense (c)
|
Equity in
earnings of
equity
method
investees, net
of taxes
|
Income from
continuing
operations
attributable
to Quest
Diagnostics
|
Diluted EPS
from
continuing
operations
|
As reported
|
$
|
868
|
15.0
|
%
|
$
|
(175)
|
$
|
48
|
$
|
585
|
$
|
4.27
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
64
|
1.1
|
(17)
|
—
|
47
|
0.35
|
Other (b)
|
(17)
|
(0.3)
|
—
|
—
|
(17)
|
(0.11)
|
Amortization expense
|
72
|
1.2
|
(20)
|
12
|
64
|
0.46
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(11)
|
—
|
(11)
|
(0.08)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
987
|
17.0
|
%
|
$
|
(223)
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
668
|
$
|
4.89
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
income
|
Operating
income as a
percentage of
net revenues
|
Income tax
expense (c)
|
Equity in
earnings of
equity
method
investees, net
of taxes
|
Income from
continuing
operations
attributable
to Quest
Diagnostics
|
Diluted EPS
from
continuing
operations
|
As reported
|
$
|
304
|
16.1
|
%
|
$
|
(48)
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
1.53
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
19
|
1.0
|
(5)
|
—
|
14
|
0.10
|
Other (b)
|
(12)
|
(0.6)
|
4
|
—
|
(8)
|
(0.06)
|
Amortization expense
|
22
|
1.2
|
(7)
|
5
|
20
|
0.13
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
—
|
(4)
|
(0.02)
|
As adjusted
|
$
|
333
|
17.7
|
%
|
$
|
(60)
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
235
|
$
|
1.68
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Operating
income
|
Operating
income as a
percentage of
net revenues
|
Income tax
expense (c)
|
Equity in
earnings of
equity
method
investees, net
of taxes
|
Income from
continuing
operations
attributable
to Quest
Diagnostics
|
Diluted EPS
from
continuing
operations
|
As reported
|
$
|
881
|
15.5
|
%
|
$
|
(142)
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
609
|
$
|
4.37
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
75
|
1.3
|
(19)
|
—
|
56
|
0.40
|
Other (b)
|
(2)
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
Amortization expense
|
66
|
1.1
|
(20)
|
13
|
59
|
0.41
|
ETB
|
—
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
(17)
|
(0.12)