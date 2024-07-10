Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Outreach Laboratory Services of OhioHealth

Goal to broaden access to cost-effective and innovative laboratory services in Ohio

SECAUCUS, N.J. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable, integrated health system, today announced a definitive agreement for Quest to acquire select assets of OhioHealth's outreach laboratory services business.

The transaction will broaden access to cost-effective and innovative laboratory services in Ohio. After the acquisition's close, providers and patients will benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading test menu, network of patient service sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage, and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services.

"As healthcare transforms, we need to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care to our patients that also provides them value. As a trusted industry leader, Quest has the specialization and scale to ensure our patients have continued access to high quality lab services that, in many cases, will be more affordable for patients," said Chris Clinton, President, OhioHealth Regional Market and former Vice President, Shared Services. "Our relationship with Quest is the right strategic step to enable us to continue to deliver exceptional care to improve the health of those we serve."

"Quest has the expertise and economies of scale to deliver meaningful cost savings in lab services, while our patients continue to access the high quality of care they have been accustomed to from OhioHealth," said Juanita Swickard, Interim Vice President, Shared Services, OhioHealth.

"Our transaction with OhioHealth exemplifies our ability to attract and collaborate with high quality health systems seeking to optimize their lab services," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Health systems are increasingly turning to Quest because of our unique ability to deliver laboratory testing that is innovative, accessible and cost effective. This transaction also delivers on our strategy, which includes generating growth through accretive outreach lab acquisitions, and will extend our presence across Ohio."

After the acquisition's close, most outreach testing performed by OhioHealth will transition to the Quest Diagnostics full-service laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. OhioHealth will continue to wholly own and operate its hospital labs, providing high quality laboratory services for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care as well as anatomic pathology and oncology.

The parties expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter of 2024, assuming customary regulatory reviews. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 15 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites and other health services spanning a 50-county area. For more information, visit OhioHealth.com .

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics