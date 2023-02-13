Quest Diagnostics to Host Investor Day on March 16, 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts in New York City on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange.

During the event, Jim Davis, CEO and President, Sam Samad, Executive Vice President & CFO, and other senior executives will provide updated views of the U.S. laboratory market, the company's business strategy, capital deployment priorities, and long-term outlook.

Advance registration is required. To register for the event, please go to: Quest Diagnostics Investor Day 2023 Registration.

A live webcast of the event will be broadcast on the Quest Diagnostics Investor Relations website .

An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Quest Diagnostics Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

