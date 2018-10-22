Quest Diagnostics To Host Investor Day On November 29, 2018

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and financial analysts in New York City on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at The InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel at 300 W. 44th St.

During the event, Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Guinan, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and other senior executives will provide updated views of the U.S. laboratory market and the company's 2-point strategy, including key growth opportunities as well as initiatives to drive operational excellence.

Advance registration is required for those planning to attend in person. To register for the event, please go to the following website: register.questdiagnostics.com. A live webcast of the event will be broadcast on the Investor Relations page of the Quest Diagnostics website. Additional information on accessing the webcast will be provided at a future date.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest, Quest Diagnostics, and all associated Quest Diagnostics registered or unregistered trademarks are the property of Quest Diagnostics. All third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.questdiagnostics.com

