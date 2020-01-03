Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it is scheduled to speak at the 38th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO and Mark Guinan, Executive Vice President and CFO will discuss the company's vision, goals and two-point strategy to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Rusckowski and Mr. Guinan also will participate in a Q&A session moderated by the host analyst.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until February 13, 2019.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

