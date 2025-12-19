Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leading national provider of diagnostic information services, announced that Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President, and Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the company's strategy, performance, and the latest market developments and trends during a presentation and Q&A session at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until February 11, 2026.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

