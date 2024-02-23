Quest Diagnostics to Speak at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Quest Diagnostics

23 Feb, 2024, 09:35 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that Sam Samad, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak on the company's strategy, performance and the latest market developments and trends during a fireside chat at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference and will be available on the company's investor relations page which can be accessed at ir.QuestDiagnostics.com. In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until April 12, 2024.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics and Instacart Collaborate to Reduce Food Insecurity Across the United States with Integrated Patient Health Coaching and Nutritious Grocery Delivery

Quest Diagnostics Debuts MelaNodal Predict™ Test, Personalizing Melanoma Risk Prediction to Help Patients Forgo Invasive Surgery

