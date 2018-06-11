Quest Diagnostics Unveils Quanum™ Enterprise Content Solutions, Formerly Named ChartMaxx®

This new release of Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions incorporates several new capabilities intended to help health systems better capture, store, access, share and manage content across an enterprise.

"Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions builds on the innovation of previous versions of our enterprise content solution, providing our award-winning capabilities with new features that will enhance the speed and ease of content management for even the most complex organizations," said Tom Romeo, general manager, healthcare information technology, Quest Diagnostics. "Although it will have a new name, Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions will remain the leader in healthcare content management solutions and provide the quality and innovative services that our customers have come to expect."

Quest and Irvine, Calif-based Ephesoft have entered into an agreement to extend Ephesoft's smart document capture capabilities through Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions, for seamless user access. As an industry leader in supervised machine learning-based document capture and analytics solutions, Ephesoft's smart document capture allows authorized users to quickly access documents, image files and other electronic content across various systems used by a hospital or other large-scale health organizations.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Quest Diagnostics and the ability to help healthcare organizations become more efficient and productive using our document intelligence platform as part of the Quanum solution," said Ike Kavas, founder and CEO at Ephesoft. "Quanum's platform will now leverage Ephesoft's patented supervised machine learning technology, enabling organizations to minimize manual data entry, drive accuracy to over 90 percent and streamline their document processes from start to finish."

"Healthcare is one of the most document-intensive industries in the world, and it is excellent to see influential healthcare companies like Quest Diagnostics taking a leadership role to implement more accurate and efficient smart capture processes," added Kavas.

Other new features include:

A technology platform which enables faster solution upgrades and reduces the need for support

Integrated Deep Search to derive value from stored content

Intelligent Data Capture to automate content intake, reduce quality review processes, and drive workflow automation

Hosted solution options to drive IT cost-containment initiatives

Support for many third-party components to migrate to current versions

Named a Category Leader in the 2018 Best in KLAS Software & Services report, Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions has helped more than 300 hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery networks (IDNs) improve their content management for more than 20 years. Quest's award-winning implementation, integration, consulting and process re-engineering services in support of Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions help healthcare organizations define, streamline and automate departmental workflows, improving efficiencies as well as clinical care.

Content management is a critical healthcare issue for complex and large health organizations which maintain large quantities of patient, billing, legal and other content, often decades old. This content is typically saved in various file types and systems, impeding information flow. Enterprise Content Solutions connects disparate systems to remove silos and allow free flow of content by authorized users. Typical applications include incorporating imaging test files into electronic health records, on-demand form downloads for patients to fill out prior to a visit, and cataloguing contracts to name a few.

Quanum Solutions is the health information technology and data analytics portfolio from Quest Diagnostics. Quanum Solutions connects healthcare organizations, physicians, and patients to improve access to information and insights. Quanum includes an analytics suite, clinical and financial suite, and has solutions spanning eLabs, ePrescribing, Interactive Insights, Electronic Health Record, Lab Utilization, Quality Reporting, Practice Management and Revenue Cycle Management. For more information on Quanum Enterprise Content Solutions, go to www.Quanum.com

Quest Diagnostics will showcase Enterprise Content Solutions at the Healthcare Financial Management Association Annual Conference June 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth #643).

About Ephesoft

Ephesoft, Inc. delivers Smart Capture® technology on a private or public cloud platform that turns the world's unstructured content into actionable information. Using supervised machine learning and a focus on efficiency and reliability, Ephesoft has crafted the next generation of smart document capture technology. Organizations use this power to automate any document-based business processes, improving accuracy, increasing productivity and reducing costs. Ephesoft is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with regional offices throughout the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company is undergoing rapid growth and has customers in over 50 countries. To learn more, visit www.ephesoft.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

