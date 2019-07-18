Quest Diagnostics Welcomes New Members to the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN)

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today the expansion of the Global Diagnostics Network (GDN), a strategic working group of major diagnostic laboratories collaborating to generate enhanced diagnostics insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare. Regional companies LSI Medience, and Strand Life Sciences join Quest and the charter members -- Al Borg Medical Laboratories, Dasa, GC Labs, Healius, KingMed Diagnostics, SYNLAB – as GDN members.

"We welcome these two new GDN members and are eager to continue acceleration of the network's programs that will reach patients in every part of the world," said Mark Machulcz, General Manager of Global Markets at Quest Diagnostics. "Since launching in October 2018, the GDN has made great strides in increasing access to diagnostic technology innovation, and in building the largest global launch platform for rapid deployment of companion diagnostics."

Collectively, this worldwide community of nine leading healthcare companies has a presence in countries with two-thirds of the world's population, and over 90% of the global pharmaceutical market.

"Global access to companion diagnostics through the GDN will enable faster, higher quality, and consistent delivery of precision medicine to healthcare systems and patients around the world," commented Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, Chief Medical Officer at Quest Diagnostics. "The GDN also provides us with the ability to develop rapid and proactive responses to potentially pandemic emerging pathogens and to better understand how to interpret genetic and other lab testing results based on geography and ethnicity – a significant unmet need in our industry. We are excited that the GDN is expanding and eager to recognize its potential."

About the Global Diagnostics Network

The Global Diagnostics Network (GDN) is a strategic working group of diagnostic laboratories across major regions, each committed to unleashing and sharing local innovation to increase global access to diagnostic science, information, and services.

The GDN enables sharing of best practices among the top scientific minds internationally, which will accelerate the development and delivery of advanced diagnostics and ultimately generate enhanced diagnostic insights to improve the delivery of global healthcare. GDN initiatives benefit patients, healthcare providers, referring practitioners, pharmaceutical innovators, government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and academic institutions.

For more information about the GDN, please visit www.globaldiagnosticsnetwork.com

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

