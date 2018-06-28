Quest Events Acquires TOTALLY MOD Broadening Nationwide Rental Solutions

"We see the acquisition of TOTALLY MOD as a great fit for Quest and our customers," stated Al Dyess, president and chief operating officer of Quest Events. "They are regarded as innovators in their field with a great reputation for partnering with customers to create out-of-box solutions to meet their needs. We're excited about extending their offerings across our 25 locations and believe our customers now have an even greater advantage in partnering with us to produce a successful event."

Bill Whidden, owner of TOTALLY MOD, added: "We're excited to be a part of the Quest Events family, knowing TOTALLY MOD can continue fostering a culture of innovation to design the industry's next big idea. With the power of Quest behind us, we look forward to delivering more industry firsts."

Through the acquisition, TOTALLY MOD will retain its name and brand identity with plans to extend product offerings at select Quest Events' locations by year-end.

About Quest Events

Quest Events is North America's market leader in providing pipe and drape, scenic and furnishing rental solutions to the AV, hospitality, events, bridal and exhibition industries. With 25 locations across the U.S. and an office in Toronto, Canada, Quest Events partners with clients to provide the most creative, effective and efficient rental solutions and installation services available on the market today.

In select markets, Quest Events offers specialty draping, furnishings and scenic décor under the following brand names: Event Drapery, Visual Elements and Totally Mod. Learn more at https://www.questevents.com/.

