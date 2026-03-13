Quest Events Announces Strategic Realignment to Strengthen Rental and Scenic Platforms

FRISCO, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Events today announced a strategic organizational realignment designed to sharpen market focus and strengthen the long-term growth of its rental and scenic brands within the live events industry.

Following the acquisitions of EventWorks and Marquee Event Rentals and the integration of Drape Kings, Quest Events undertook a multi-year effort to unify event rental, drape, and scenic operations under a single operating structure. As the combined organization has evolved, leadership has determined that the greatest opportunity for growth and profitability lies in operating the rental and scenic businesses as distinct, focused platforms.

Under the new structure, the organization will consist of:

Quest Events

Drape Kings, a Quest Events company

A & D Scenery, a Quest Events company

EventWorks, which will include the former Marquee Event Rentals and Marquee operations

This realignment reflects differences in market dynamics, customer engagement models, and operating economics between scenic/drape production and full-service event rental businesses.

"Over the past several years, we invested significant time and resources into building an integrated model," said Lee Dunlap, Founder and CEO. "That process provided valuable insight into how each segment performs and competes. We are confident that this focused structure positions each brand to operate with greater clarity, accountability, and market responsiveness."

Market-Focused Operations

Under the new framework:

Texas, both Austin and Dallas, will operate both Quest and a separate EventWorks location.

Kansas City will operate as an EventWorks location.

Nashville and Atlanta will each operate separate Quest and EventWorks locations.

Birmingham will return to the EventWorks brand.

Senior management leadership will remain intact, ensuring continuity and strategic alignment across the organization. Operational and sales leadership will be dedicated within each brand to provide sharper focus and client service specialization.

Positioning for Long-Term Growth

Quest Events leadership emphasized that the realignment is driven by long-term strategic considerations rather than short-term pressures. By aligning each business with its distinct profit model and market demands, the company expects improved operational performance, stronger brand identity, and enhanced client responsiveness.

Clients and vendor partners can expect uninterrupted service throughout the transition.

"Our goal is to build strong, focused organizations that are positioned to lead in their respective segments of the live events industry," added Ryan Birch, COO. "This realignment allows each brand to do exactly that."

SOURCE Quest Events