Quest Financial Services Founding Partner Earns Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA™) Designation

GOSHEN, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Cepeda, CFP®, a founding member and managing partner of Quest Financial Services in Goshen, New York, has recently earned the Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA™) designation. The specialized program, offered through Kaplan Financial and Think2Perform, trains advisors to help clients make better financial decisions through a rational, values-based approach; better prepare clients for unplanned life events; and understand how traditional financial practices are driven by psychology and neuroscience.

Cepeda is the co-founder, managing partner and senior wealth advisor of Quest Financial Services.

"This designation has more strongly positioned me to help my clients avoid making emotional decisions about finances that can lead to negative outcomes," Cepeda said. "This new knowledge, paired with my years of experience, will allow my clients to focus even more sharply on making rational financial decisions that support their goals."

Cepeda is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) who also holds a Series 24, Series 7, and Series 63. His practicing history can be reviewed at brokercheck.finra.org. He recently authored Your Journey Goes On: 25 Plus Years of Observations by a Financial Advisor in 2019, an anecdotal and conversational book that discusses financial planning for every stage of life. Published late last year, the book is now available through both Amazon and Kindle.

Cepeda also dedicates time to educating the public as a speaker throughout the Hudson Valley, hosting workshops such as Rebuild Your Life after Divorce, Women & Investing, and Get Your Financial House In Order.

Cepeda is a graduate of The University of Rochester with a degree in Economics as well as a Certificate of Management in Accounting & Finance.

About Quest Financial Services: Quest Financial Services is an independent financial services firm with locations in Goshen, Middletown, and Pine Bush, N.Y., that specializes in assisting clients with making informed and effective financial decisions. Representatives of Quest Financial Services are securities licensed from coast to coast and hold expertise in the areas of investment services, wealth management, retirement planning, protection planning, business planning, estate planning, education financial planning, philanthropy strategies, and tax strategies. The firm is dedicated to assisting individuals, families, small- to medium-sized businesses, professional practices, and entrepreneurs. Visit www.questfinancialservices.com or call 845.294.1313 for more information.

Cepeda is the co-founder, managing partner and senior wealth advisor of Quest Financial Services.

