Quest Financial Services Founding Partner Publishes Financial Planning Book

GOSHEN, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Financial Services Co-Founder and Managing Partner Robert Cepeda's new book, Your Journey Goes On: 25 Plus Years of Observations by a Financial Advisor, is now available for purchase via both paperback and digital download formats through Amazon and Kindle. The release comes in anticipation of National Financial Planning Month, which is observed each October.

Cepeda is the co-founder, managing partner and senior wealth advisor of Quest Financial Services.

In Your Journey Goes On: 25 Plus Years of Observations by a Financial Advisor, Cepeda uses his own personal and professional experiences and an anecdotal and conversational tone to discuss financial planning for every stage of life.

"To many, the thought of financial planning can be daunting or overwhelming, but I've faced many of the same obstacles and shared many of the same goals as most of my clients," Cepeda said. "Through my book, I take readers on my own journey through financial planning to bridge the gap and provide useful insight for the most pivotal stages of life."

"I like to call it 'the evolution of life,'" Cepeda added.

Cepeda, a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical financial planning, serves as the senior wealth advisor for Quest Financial Services. He holds a Series 24, Series 7, and Series 63. His practicing history can be reviewed at brokercheck.finra.org.

In addition to his book, Cepeda also dedicates his time to educating the public as a speaker throughout the Hudson Valley, hosting workshops such as Rebuild Your Life after Divorce, Women & Investing, and Get Your Financial House In Order.

Cepeda is a graduate of The University of Rochester with a degree in Economics as well as a Certificate of Management in Accounting & Finance.

Your Journey Goes On: 25 Plus Years of Observations by a Financial Advisor is available in both paperback and Kindle download at www.amazon.com/dp/1077907303.

About Quest Financial Services: Quest Financial Services is an independent financial services firm with locations in Goshen, Middletown, and Pine Bush, New York that specializes in assisting clients with making informed and effective financial decisions. Representatives of Quest Financial Services are securities licensed from coast to coast and hold expertise in the areas of investment services, wealth management, retirement planning, protection planning, business planning, estate planning, education financial planning, philanthropy strategies, and tax strategies. The firm is dedicated to assisting individuals, families, small- to medium-sized businesses, professional practices, and entrepreneurs. Visit www.questfinancialservices.com or call 845.294.1313 for more information.

For more information, contact:

Jessica Gardner, President

Media Solstice Marketing & PR

845.202.9197

jgardner@mediasolstice.com

Related Images

robert-cepeda-cfp.jpg

Robert Cepeda, CFP®

Cepeda is the co-founder, managing partner and senior wealth advisor of Quest Financial Services.

Related Links

Purchase Book

Quest Financial Services

SOURCE Quest Financial Services

Related Links

http://www.questfinancialservices.com

