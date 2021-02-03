Quest for an Open Digital Banking System Leads Pioneer FCU to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robust third-party connectivity is essential for any modern digital banking platform. However, according to Tracey Miller, SVP/VP of Operations at the 53,000-member Pioneer Federal Credit Union, based in Mountain Home, Idaho, it's just as important to find a provider that embraces that connectivity at a philosophical level. This belief led the credit union to choose Tyfone's nFinia platform for its digital banking needs.

"Tyfone had an open-banking approach to technology that would allow us to integrate the products we wanted, but they also seemed more receptive to bringing in those outside integrations," said Miller. "That was definitely a big selling point for us." She added that this will, for example, enable a strong integration with the credit union's video banking system.

Miller also stressed that Tyfone is an excellent cultural fit for the credit union.

"Tyfone is very much like Pioneer in that they place a high value on building strong relationships," added Miller. "We look for partners we can truly collaborate with and it's clear Tyfone is such a partner. That was also huge for us."

"All too often, we see legacy digital banking systems that hold financial institutions back," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "A modern digital banking platform must propel the financial institution forward by providing maximum flexibility and connectivity to meet that institution's needs today and tomorrow. Successful collaboration happens when the right technology meets the right people. We're confident that our collaboration with Pioneer will be incredibly successful."

