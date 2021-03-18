Quest for Modern Architecture Leads Chevron Federal Credit Union to Tyfone

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Federal Credit Union, a leading credit union based in Oakland, Calif., will go live with Tyfone's omnichannel nFinia digital banking platform later this year, bringing tremendous improvements to both internal operations and the member experience.

"We were looking for a modern platform that can leverage open banking concepts and allow us to integrate what we want, where we want, when we want," said Sachin Kundra, the credit union's CIO. He added that the nFinia platform will enable the rapid integration that is necessary in today's environment. "We need to move at the speed of digital, not the speed of banking," he said.

The credit union has committed to a strategy of digital transformation that aims for seamless and frictionless experiences for both members and staff across all of their interactions.

"Developing leading-edge digital capabilities is of paramount importance to us and our members, and the partnership with Tyfone will help us to achieve our vision," said Jon Berlin, President and CEO of Chevron FCU.

"More than ever, progressive credit unions like Chevron need to remain nimble and able to act quickly. The competitive landscape demands it," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "At Tyfone, we're committed to staying ahead of the curve so that our community financial institutions can stay ahead of the curve, too."

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

About Chevron Federal Credit Union

Established in 1935 as a member-owned, not for profit organization, Chevron Federal Credit Union (Chevron FCU) exists to help their 135,000 members achieve personal financial success. Chevron FCU is ranked in the top 1% of credit unions by asset size with over $4 billion in assets* across its two brands – Chevron FCU and Spectrum Credit Union. The membership is primarily made up of employees, retirees, contractors and affiliates of Chevron, Bechtel and other small and medium sized employers. Headquartered in Oakland, California, with branches from coast to coast, Chevron FCU employs over 300 people dedicated to delivering trusted banking and lending services that help members grow and prosper. For more information, visit https://www.chevronfcu.org/

Federally insured by NCUA.

*Source: Callahan and Associates data as of Q4 2020.

