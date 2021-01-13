Quest Integrated, LLC and Quanta Inline Devices, LLC merge to form technology driven and industry leading storage tank and pipeline inspection and integrity management services company

SEATTLE and HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Integrated, LLC, a long-established technology incubator with highly specialized expertise in the development and commercialization of advanced inspection services and Quanta Inline Devices, LLC (Q-Inline), an emerging technology leader and provider of magnetic flux leakage (MFL) inline inspection services for pipelines, announced their merger today. The combined company will operate under the brand "Qi2 Elements" and forms the foundation for developing a new technology driven industry leader in providing superior storage tank and pipeline inspection and integrity management services.

"The merger with Q-Inline is the natural evolution of what has proven to be an already successful technology partnership. Qi2 Elements' ability to now deliver technology-enhanced storage tank and pipeline integrity and inspection services through one company magnifies our capabilities and enhances our value proposition to our customers," stated Milton Altenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Quest Integrated.

Qi2 Elements expects to launch its new short-body, unidirectional electro magnetic acoustic transducer (EMAT) guided wave technology in the first quarter of 2021, which is ideally suited for the inspection of unpiggable or difficult-to-inspect small diameter gas pipelines. Additionally, the company's planned introduction of gas-coupled ultrasonic (UT) wall loss ILI technology will provide operators the capability to further optimize life cycle performance of their critical pipeline networks. Since June 2018, the two companies have been collaborating on the development of both EMAT crack and gas-coupled UT wall loss technologies for inline inspection of gas pipelines.

"We have been pleased with the evolution of the technology relationship we have enjoyed with Quest Integrated. The combination of Q-Inline and Quest Integrated is a catalyst for the expanded application of novel technologies in pipeline and storage tank inspection. We believe this transaction will bring new benefits to Quanta's pipeline and industrial customers," said Paul Gregory, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Pipeline & Industrial at Quanta Services Inc.

Quanta Services will retain a minority ownership interest in Qi2 Elements and will have representation on the board of Quest Integrated.

About Quest Integrated (Qi2.com & Qi2Elements.com)

Through a previous partnership with Koch Industries, Quest Integrated launched a venture which effectively leveraged unique UT tubular inspection technologies for the inspection of process heaters in refineries and unpiggable or difficult-to-inspect liquid pipelines. After the sale of this venture, Quest Integrated continued its development of next generation non-destructive testing sensors. Today, these sensors are being integrated on robotic platforms and autonomous ILI tools to perform in-service inspection of aboveground storage tanks, unpiggable gas pipelines and process vessels, amongst other critical equipment.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy, and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing, and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources, and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national, or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Wise

[email protected]

+1 832) 372-4792

SOURCE Quest Integrated, LLC

Related Links

https://www.qi2elements.com

