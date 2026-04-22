Quest International Expands European Service Footprint with New ISO Registered Service Repair Center and Warehouse in Bornem, Belgium

New facility strengthens OEM service execution across Benelux and Europe with integrated depot repair, along with temperature-controlled warehousing / logistics, and Quality Management System (QMS)-aligned operations.

BORNEM, Belgium, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest International, the leading integrated technical service partner for global OEMs, today announced the opening of its new Service Repair Center in Bornem, Belgium. The facility expands Quest's ability to deliver OEM-integrated depot repair, bench-level diagnostics, and warehousing / logistics across the Benelux region and greater Europe.

Strategically located in Antwerp Province, the site provides configurable depot repair, field service, test, and temperature-controlled warehouse space designed to support various types of medical, life science and IT electronics. The facility operates within Quest's global ISO Registered Quality Management System and is registered and certified to ISO 9001:2015, while its processes are aligned to comply with ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 27001:2022 frameworks. It is structured to integrate directly into OEM quality and regulatory environments, supporting efficient qualification as an approved service and logistics partner.

"Global OEMs are under increasing pressure to execute service within tightly controlled, audit-ready environments while maintaining speed and scalability," said Pasha Arshadi, VP Global Service Solutions, Quest International. "The Bornem facility was designed to meet that need. It integrates directly into customer QMS frameworks, delivering traceable, compliant service execution without adding operational complexity."

The Service Repair Center supports regulated depot repair and bench-level service activities, including advanced diagnostics, calibration, functional verification, and full Device History Record (DHR) documentation. All processes are executed within ISO Registered environments to ensure traceability, repeatability, and audit readiness.

In parallel, the facility delivers value-added warehousing / logistics capabilities such as inbound inspection, decontamination, reverse logistics, inventory management, and outbound distribution to hospitals, clinics, and OEM distribution centers. Its proximity to major European road, sea, and air transport corridors enables improved turnaround times, optimized parts flow, and reduced total landed cost.

The investment reflects broader market dynamics, as European OEMs face rising device volumes, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and growing expectations around data security and supply chain visibility. By combining localized infrastructure with standardized global processes, Quest enables OEMs to scale service operations while maintaining control over quality and compliance.

"Opening this facility is about enabling better service outcomes at scale," added Pasha Arshadi, VP Global Service Solutions. "OEMs need partners who can execute inside their quality systems, maintain full traceability, and adapt quickly as demand shifts. Bornem was purpose-built to deliver that level of operational alignment."

Quest International's global service portfolio includes depot repair operations, warehousing / logistics, customer care and IT managed services. Each offering is designed to function as an extension of OEM service teams, delivering consistent, ISO Registered execution across regions.

About Quest International

Founded in 1982, Quest International partners with global OEMs to deliver ISO Registered technical service solutions, including depot repair, field service operations, warehousing / logistics, and customer care solutions. Quest operates within an ISO Registered Quality Management System aligned to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 27001:2022 standards . Headquartered in Irvine, California, Quest supports Fortune 500 OEMs globally.

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SOURCE Quest International, Inc.