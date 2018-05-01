Quest Introduces 8 New Brands, 24 New Bottle Designs As Part Of "The Unstandard" Collection

Quest CEO, Ingrid Cornehl, said, "A year ago, we launched the first Unstandard Collection™ with the purpose of inspiring customers by demonstrating how powerful brand statements can be made by using the very latest decorating technologies and techniques. These brands, while not real, were able to inspire a conversation about how we can help brands stand out. Showing complete brand-statements in finished form have proven to be a quick-read for customers. Today, the new next generation Unstandard Collection brings twice as many examples to showcase new techniques."

The Unstandard II Collection features standard off-the-shelf bottles that are transformed into powerful brands that are anything but "standard". The Collection features gorgeous glass from Estal, Pavisa, Verallia, Allied, Bormioli Luigi, and Piramal.

Ms. Cornehl also stated, "Inspiration behind The Unstandard II Collection came from popular movie genres. Iconic imagery from movies instantly conger up an emotional connection, just the same way brands connect to their customers. Most people viewing the new collection can instantly identify which movies inspired which brand. Our inspiration is drawn from Hitchcock thrillers, Classic movies, Westerns, Science Fiction, Gangster, Musicals, Cult Classics, and even a famous Silent Movie. We will share these new brand-stories literally standing on the red-carpet here at WSWA."

The eight new brands include: LUMIERE™, a new gin brand that goes to market as an innovative "martini kit"; SILVER SPUR™, a collection of American Whiskeys; UNMASKED™, three different red wines from California; DOC™, very long-aged rums; A CENTURI™, uniquely crafted mescals; DIALOGUE™, three new flavored gins; CULTE™, fruit inspired brandy and cognac; CHOREO™ champagne from France.

Dennis Sones, Quest VP Sales & Marketing commented, "Thousands of brand managers, designers, supply chain managers and executives have viewed the original Collection. It exceeded our expectations. That's why we invested resources to create the next-generation, "The Unstandard II Collection". It's bigger and more innovative than the first and we are so very proud of these 24 unique designs."

"We were inspired to develop these 24 new packages to showcase the transformative power of great design, technique and the latest technology. Many of these examples look like they may be too expensive or priced out of your budget but our intention is to create a sense of inspiration and wonder about how brand statements can be expressed. Many customers pick and choose different elements that best fit their own brand idea and cost considerations", said Quest Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Reed.

ABOUT QUEST

Quest is the Premium Package Realization™ company that provides total package solutions including glass, decorating, closures, and cartons. As brand partners, we have a point of view with one goal of helping our customer's brands stand out on retail shelves, in restaurants and bars, and at home with friends and family. We are the industry leader in environmentally safe and durable direct to glass screen printing and coatings and offer the broadest portfolio of solutions. www.byquest.com

For more information, contact:

DENNIS SONES

Vice President Sales & Marketing

Quest

Stockton, CA 95206

209-689-0233

dennissones@byquest.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-introduces-8-new-brands-24-new-bottle-designs-as-part-of-the-unstandard-collection-300639813.html

SOURCE Quest Industries

Related Links

http://www.byquest.com

