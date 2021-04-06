Quest® Launches NEW Candy Bites and Candy Bars

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than half of consumers are actively trying to reduce their sugar intake,1 Simply Good Foods has launched their latest innovation, the new Quest® Candy Bites and Quest® Candy Bar. These better-for-you, indulgent treats allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolatey flavor and delicious fillings.

The Quest Candy Bites – available in Gooey Caramel with Peanuts and Fudgey Brownie with Almonds –provide a perfect bite-sized snacking experience for consumers who are looking for delicious, indulgent options that fit into their lifestyle without compromising their nutritional goals. For those who are looking for a bar-sized treat, the Quest Candy Bar – available in Gooey Caramel with Peanuts – is perfect for everyday snacking occasions, or a dessert. They are a sweet addition to the robust portfolio of Quest products all grounded in the brand's mission of making the foods you crave work for you, not against you.

"We are excited to launch Quest Candy Bites and Candy Bar, offering consumers the macros they are looking for, in a delicious bite-sized treat," says Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer for the Quest brand at Simply Good Foods. "U.S. chocolate buyers are looking for mini-sized chocolate bars and our goal is to help them satisfy their cravings without all the sugar and carbs, and never compromising on taste. Now more than ever, consumers are focusing on nutrition and wellness, but they still want that special treat or pick-me-up snack to get through the day."

Product flavors and nutritionals include:

Quest Gooey Caramel with Peanuts Candy Bites – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs

– Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs Quest Fudgey Brownie with Almonds Candy Bites – Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs

– Less than 1 gram of sugar, 5 grams of protein, and 1 gram of net carbs Quest Gooey Caramel with Peanuts Candy Bar – 1 gram of sugar, 12 grams of protein, and 3 grams of net carbs

"The Quest Candy Bites and Candy Bar are perfect for satisfying chocolate and dessert cravings without losing sight of your wellness goals, while keeping sugar and net carbs in check. It's important to indulge in your sweet tooth, and I recommend the Quest Candy Bites and Candy Bar to my patients since they have 1 to less than 1g of sugar," says Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN.

These products join the brand's lineup of better-for-you confections, including their bestselling Quest Peanut Butter Cups. Quest Candy Bites are available in 8ct. boxes online at QuestNutrition.com and in-store at retailers including Target, Tops Markets and Hyvee. Quest Candy Bars are available in single bars and 12ct. boxes online at QuestNutrition.com and in-store at select specialty retailers including 7-Eleven, Vitamin Shoppe and GNC.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Quest®, and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest® product line is expansive, inclusive of Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Hero Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Pizza, Protein Shakes, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Cups and now Candy Bites and Candy Bars. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit QuestNutrition.com.

Contact: [email protected]

1 Mintel Low Sugar Report, January 2021

