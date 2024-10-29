Quest™ Launches "Sweet on Protein" Campaign to Debut New Bake Shop Line

"Sweet on Protein" introduces Quest's latest creative campaign, showcasing the brand's new protein-packed baked goods lineup.

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest, a leading brand under Simply Good Foods and innovator in the active nutrition category, announced the launch of its new "Sweet on Protein" campaign, an extension of the successful "It's Basically Cheating" campaign. This new initiative introduces Quest's Bake Shop line of protein-rich baked goods, designed to satisfy sweet cravings without compromising on flavor.

The "Sweet on Protein" campaign is rolling out across multiple platforms, including film, digital, social and out-of-home (OOH) advertising. This campaign highlights the new Quest Bake Shop lineup, featuring protein-rich Blueberry Muffins, Chocolate Chip Muffins and Chocolate Brownie flavors that deliver on satisfying sweet cravings without sacrificing flavor. The campaign celebrates a nostalgic indulgence that's packed with protein, reinforcing Quest's commitment to providing delicious, protein-forward treats.

"The 'Sweet on Protein' campaign builds on the success of our 'It's Basically Cheating' initiative, bringing a new level of excitement to the Quest brand with our innovative Bake Shop line," said Stuart Heflin, SVP and General Manager at Quest Nutrition. "This campaign is a perfect reflection of our mission to offer high-protein products that don't sacrifice on taste, and we can't wait for our consumers to try these delicious new offerings."

This campaign also marks the first major initiative under Simply Good Foods' newly formed partnership with Publicis Groupe's SG1, which now serves as Simply Good Foods' bespoke integrated agency of record. Publicis SG1 will lead the creative development, media planning and buying, public relations, digital, and influencer strategies that support the "Sweet on Protein" campaign and future brand initiatives for both Quest and Atkins brands.

The Quest Bake Shop line is available nationally at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Kroger. This launch sets the stage for continued collaboration between Simply Good Foods and Publicis SG1, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation and consumer engagement.

Link to Assets:

Quest Bake Shop – Sweet on Protein – Chocolate Chip Muffin

https://youtu.be/Gang6c4z51g

Quest Bake Shop – Sweet on Protein – Blueberry Muffin

https://youtu.be/WE5Q1MkfGuw

Quest Bake Shop – Sweet on Protein – Brownie

https://youtu.be/aCS_JFQLxKw

For more information, please contact:

Alyssa Cordero

Senior Manager, Brand Engagement

[email protected]

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest™ brand aims to revolutionize snacking by providing products that are big on protein, low on sugar and huge on taste. The current product line is inclusive of bars, salty snacks, cookies, candy, shakes, protein powders and pizza. To learn more, visit QuestNutrition.com.

SOURCE Simply Good Foods USA, Inc.