Quest Nutrition Announces Partnership with USA Rugby National Teams

Quest Fuels USA Eagles and Sevens with Performance-Driven Nutrition, Supporting Athletes On and Off the Field

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition, a leading brand in on-the-go bars, sips and more, announced an exciting new partnership today with USA Rugby. As the official protein snack partner for the USA Rugby national teams, Quest brings a shared commitment to fueling active lifestyles and supporting wellness goals at every level. This partnership aligns with Quest's mission to deliver convenient, protein forward snacks to athletes who seek variety and nutrition on and off the field. With this partnership, Quest shows how its products meet a range of needs—from rigorous training sessions to everyday snacking—always big on protein and flavor.

The USA Rugby National Teams, also known as the USA Eagles, are renowned for their year-round training and global competitions. Nutrition plays a crucial role in their preparation and performance, with on-the-go snacking as a major focus. The new partnership with Quest will provide the Eagles with a variety of Quest's signature products, including bars, cookies, and chips—ensuring that players have what they need to excel or enjoy a quick bite during their down time.

"We are thrilled to join forces with USA Rugby and fuel their athletes with Quest," said Stuart Heflin, SVP and General Manager at Quest Nutrition. "We know that nutrition can be a game-changer for everyone, but especially elite athletes, and we're proud to offer our snacks to support the USA Eagles as they train, compete, and represent the nation on a global stage."

The partnership will especially benefit the USA Women's Sevens Team, which competes in seven tournaments across five continents each year. With Quest's delicious, protein-forward treats, players will be able to maintain energy levels and performance during their travel schedules and matches.

"As our athletes compete all around the world, at the highest levels of World Rugby, we're thrilled to partner with Quest Nutrition to help fuel each player at every stage of their preparation and competition," said USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren, "This proud partnership brings new energy to the teams, conveniently through foods we enjoy."

To explore Quest's full range of protein, flavor-forward products, visit QuestNutrition.com.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest™ brand aims to revolutionize snacking by providing products that are big on protein, low on sugar, and huge on taste. The current product line includes bars, salty snacks, cookies, candy, shakes, protein powders, and pizza. To learn more, visit QuestNutrition.com.

About USA Rugby

Established in 1975, USA Rugby is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of rugby in America and a Full Sport Member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Currently headquartered in Glendale, Colorado, USA Rugby is charged with developing the game on all levels and has nearly 100,000 active members across the Youth, High School, College and Senior club level. USA Rugby oversees four national teams, multiple age-grade programs, and an Olympic development pathway for elite athletes. In 2031 and 2033, USA Rugby will welcome the world for the Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup, along with the LA 2028 Olympic games, each acting as the pinnacle event in the sport and top three in the sports world.

