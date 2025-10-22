Quest Nutrition Expands Its Lineup with Protein Donuts

With 14 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of sugar, Quest™ Bake Shop Chocolate Frosted Donuts offer a convenient way to satisfy cravings without compromising nutrition goals

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition is bringing an indulgent twist to breakfast with the launch of its first-ever donuts: Quest™ Bake Shop Chocolate Frosted Donuts. The Chocolate Frosted Donuts serve as the ultimate "cheat code" for satisfying cravings at home or on the go as they are:

Packed with 14 grams of protein, 13 grams of fiber, and less than 1 gram of sugar, per serving*

Feature a vanilla flavored cake center topped with a rich chocolatey frosting and rainbow sprinkles

Available in 4-count and 9-count packs starting at $10.99

"This launch represents a major milestone for Quest as we expand into new snacking moments," said Stuart Heflin, SVP and General Manager at Quest Nutrition. "We've taken everything people love about donuts and reimagined them through our protein-first lens. Consumers will get the flavor and texture they crave with the macros expected from Quest."

Chocolate Frosted Donuts are available now at Amazon, and retailers nationwide.

For more information visit QuestNutrition.com

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest™ brand aims to revolutionize snacking by providing products that are big on protein, low on sugar and huge on taste. The current product line is inclusive of bars, salty snacks, cookies, candy, shakes, protein powders and pizza. To learn more, visit QuestNutrition.com.

*Per serving. See Nutrition Facts for Calories and Saturated Fat Contents. 11g of Total Fat. Net Carbs = Totals Carbs – Fiber – Sugar Alcohols. <1g Sugar, Including 0g added sugars per serving. Not a low-calorie food

