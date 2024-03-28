Quest Patent Research Corporation announces $3.6 million net income for 2023

Quest Patent Research Corporation

28 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB: QPRC) (the "Company" or "Quest"), announced today the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated net income of approximately $3.6 million, or $0.68 per share (basic and diluted), on revenues of approximately $13.2 million as compared to a loss of approximately $0.8 million on revenues of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue from both years was generated from the settlement of patent infringement litigation. The Company's balance sheet, statement of operations and statements of cash flows are included as exhibits to this press release.

About Quest Patent Research Corporation

Quest is an intellectual property asset management company. Its principal operations include the acquisition, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights that are either owned or controlled by the Company. Quest currently owns, controls or manages 22 intellectual property portfolios of which it is currently seeking or may seek monetization with respect to twelve portfolios, which principally consist of patent rights. Quest's business is described in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024. Quest's website is www.qprc.com. Information contained on or derived from Quest's website, or any other website or any social media does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk that the Quest may not generate any significant revenue or operate profitably in the future and the other risks described in "Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Quest's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024.

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


December 31,


2023

2022





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$                     563,484

$                       90,601

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively

3,008,250

Other current assets

28,121

5,321

Total current assets

3,599,855

95,922





Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $2,412,397 and $1,625,846, respectively

3,674,603

1,131,154

Total assets

$                 7,274,458

$                  1,227,076





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

296,536

148,533

Loans payable

138,000

138,000

Funding liability

7,325,502

5,453,204

Loan payable - related party

2,796,500

2,796,500

Warrant liability

281,809

145,428

Accrued interest

1,096,985

904,573

Total current liabilities

11,935,332

9,586,238





Non-current liabilities



Loan payable – SBA

150,000

150,000

Purchase price of patents

53,665

53,665

Total liabilities

12,138,997

9,789,903





Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)








Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred stock, par value $0.00003 per share - authorized
10,000,000 shares - no shares issued and outstanding


Common stock, par value $0.00003 per share; authorized
30,000,000 at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 5,331,973 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

160

160

Additional paid-in capital

17,674,985

17,626,279

Accumulated deficit

(22,539,912)

(26,189,494)

Total Quest Patent Research Corporation stockholders' deficit

(4,864,767)

(8,563,055)

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

228

228

Total stockholders' deficit

(4,864,539)

(8,562,827)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$                 7,274,458

$                  1,227,076

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Revenues


Patent licensing fees

$          13,152,500

$                451,194

Cost of revenue


Litigation and licensing expenses

5,534,596

303,671

Gross margin

7,617,904

147,523




Operating expenses


Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,740,554

1,979,718

Total operating expenses

2,740,554

1,979,718




Income (loss) from operations

4,877,350

(1,832,195)




Other income (expense)


Change in fair market value of warrant liability

(136,381)

1,490,759

Interest expense

(1,061,387)

(413,333)

Total other income (expense)

(1,197,768)

1,077,426




Income (loss) before income tax

3,679,582

(754,769)




Income tax benefit (expense)

(30,000)

1,253




Net income (loss)

$             3,649,582

$              (753,516)




Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$                       0.68

$                     (0.14)




Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

5,331,973

5,331,973

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income (loss)

$                     3,649,582

$                       (753,516)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:


Change in fair market value of warrant liability

136,381

(1,490,759)

Stock-based compensation

48,706

117,412

Amortization of intangible assets

786,552

910,326




Change in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(3,008,250)

Accrued interest

192,415

412,602

Other current assets

(22,800)

6,984

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

147,999

19,108

Patents loan payable


(136,335)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,930,585

(914,178)




Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchase of intangible assets

(3,330,000)

(1,502,000)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,330,000)

(1,502,000)




Cash flows from financing activities:


Payments on loans - related party


(8,500)

Proceeds from funding liability

6,000,000

2,303,000

Payment of funding liability

(4,127,702)

(52,561)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,872,298

2,241,939




Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

472,883

(174,239)




Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

90,601

264,840




Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                         563,484

$                           90,601




Non-cash investing and financing activities:


Interest added to principal

$                             5,625

$                             4,895




Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:


Cash paid during the period for:


Income taxes

$                           30,000

$                           (1,253)

Interest

$                         969,930

$                                   —

