Quest Patent Research Corporation announces $3.6 million net income for 2023

RYE, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Patent Research Corporation (OTCQB: QPRC) (the "Company" or "Quest"), announced today the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated net income of approximately $3.6 million, or $0.68 per share (basic and diluted), on revenues of approximately $13.2 million as compared to a loss of approximately $0.8 million on revenues of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue from both years was generated from the settlement of patent infringement litigation. The Company's balance sheet, statement of operations and statements of cash flows are included as exhibits to this press release.

About Quest Patent Research Corporation

Quest is an intellectual property asset management company. Its principal operations include the acquisition, licensing and enforcement of intellectual property rights that are either owned or controlled by the Company. Quest currently owns, controls or manages 22 intellectual property portfolios of which it is currently seeking or may seek monetization with respect to twelve portfolios, which principally consist of patent rights. Quest's business is described in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024. Quest's website is www.qprc.com. Information contained on or derived from Quest's website, or any other website or any social media does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risk that the Quest may not generate any significant revenue or operate profitably in the future and the other risks described in "Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Quest's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024.

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,



2023

2022









ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 563,484

$ 90,601 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively

3,008,250

— Other current assets

28,121

5,321 Total current assets

3,599,855

95,922









Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $2,412,397 and $1,625,846, respectively

3,674,603

1,131,154 Total assets

$ 7,274,458

$ 1,227,076









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

296,536

148,533 Loans payable

138,000

138,000 Funding liability

7,325,502

5,453,204 Loan payable - related party

2,796,500

2,796,500 Warrant liability

281,809

145,428 Accrued interest

1,096,985

904,573 Total current liabilities

11,935,332

9,586,238









Non-current liabilities







Loan payable – SBA

150,000

150,000 Purchase price of patents

53,665

53,665 Total liabilities

12,138,997

9,789,903









Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

















Stockholders' deficit:







Preferred stock, par value $0.00003 per share - authorized

10,000,000 shares - no shares issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock, par value $0.00003 per share; authorized

30,000,000 at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 5,331,973 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

160

160 Additional paid-in capital

17,674,985

17,626,279 Accumulated deficit

(22,539,912)

(26,189,494) Total Quest Patent Research Corporation stockholders' deficit

(4,864,767)

(8,563,055) Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

228

228 Total stockholders' deficit

(4,864,539)

(8,562,827) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 7,274,458

$ 1,227,076

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Revenues





Patent licensing fees $ 13,152,500

$ 451,194 Cost of revenue





Litigation and licensing expenses 5,534,596

303,671 Gross margin 7,617,904

147,523







Operating expenses





Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,740,554

1,979,718 Total operating expenses 2,740,554

1,979,718







Income (loss) from operations 4,877,350

(1,832,195)







Other income (expense)





Change in fair market value of warrant liability (136,381)

1,490,759 Interest expense (1,061,387)

(413,333) Total other income (expense) (1,197,768)

1,077,426







Income (loss) before income tax 3,679,582

(754,769)







Income tax benefit (expense) (30,000)

1,253







Net income (loss) $ 3,649,582

$ (753,516)







Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.68

$ (0.14)







Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 5,331,973

5,331,973

QUEST PATENT RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 3,649,582

$ (753,516) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:





Change in fair market value of warrant liability 136,381

(1,490,759) Stock-based compensation 48,706

117,412 Amortization of intangible assets 786,552

910,326







Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,008,250)

— Accrued interest 192,415

412,602 Other current assets (22,800)

6,984 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 147,999

19,108 Patents loan payable —

(136,335) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,930,585

(914,178)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of intangible assets (3,330,000)

(1,502,000) Net cash used in investing activities (3,330,000)

(1,502,000)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on loans - related party —

(8,500) Proceeds from funding liability 6,000,000

2,303,000 Payment of funding liability (4,127,702)

(52,561) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,872,298

2,241,939







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 472,883

(174,239)







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 90,601

264,840







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 563,484

$ 90,601







Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Interest added to principal $ 5,625

$ 4,895







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid during the period for:





Income taxes $ 30,000

$ (1,253) Interest $ 969,930

$ —

