Quest Products, LLC Acquires SunBurnt and First Degree Brands of Burn and Sun Recovery Products from Welmedix Consumer Healthcare

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products, Inc. (Quest) today announced its acquisition of the SunBurnt® and First Degree® brands of burn and sun recovery products from Welmedix Consumer Healthcare (Welmedix). Quest is a portfolio company of Promus Equity Partners (Promus).

SunBurnt After-Sun Gel

With this acquisition, Quest will add the SunBurnt® and First Degree® brands to its portfolio of health and over-the-counter products including OraCoat®, Clinere®, Alocane®, ProVent®, AlcoHawk® and CopperFixx®. The SunBurnt® products are top selling items in the sun recovery segment of the suncare category. The unique formulations utilize natural botanical ingredients which provide quick and lasting relief from sunburns. The SunBurnt® brand is stocked by several national retailers including Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid stores.

"We are very pleased to add SunBurnt® and First Degree® to our portfolio of category-leading brands," Mike Brennan, President of Quest commented. "These brands offer unique solutions for consumers in selfcare treatment of burns and sunburns, and we are excited to offer these products to our retail partners and expand the distribution domestically and internationally."

Bruce Lifka, President of Welmedix commented, "We are happy to have these brands move to the Quest portfolio where they can grow to their full potential. Quest has shown great success in growing brands from infancy to market leadership."

About Welmedix Consumer Healthcare

Welmedix is an emerging consumer healthcare company, providing high value, high quality consumer care products with a focus towards senior care. The Company is proficient in developing and marketing differentiated consumer that fill unmet consumer needs. Led by industry veterans, Welmedix has a highly entrepreneurial culture and is intent on helping millions of people around the World live a better quality of life at a lower cost of care.

About Quest Products, Inc.

Quest Products LLC. is a multifaceted consumer packaged goods company that manufactures and manages wholly owned brands, distributes national brands, sells to retail and online stores, provides drop-ship services, and manages retail websites. Quest seeks to bring innovative, self-care products to market, helping people take charge of the personal health. Quest brands include OraCoat®, Clinere®, Alocane®, ProVent®, AlcoHawk® and CopperFixx®. Find out more at www.questproductsinc.com.

About Promus Equity Partners

Promus Equity Partners is a private equity firm affiliated with Promus Holdings, a Chicago-based multi-family office. Promus targets healthy lower-middle-market companies with a strong value proposition and outstanding growth prospects. Promus team members are proven investors with wide-ranging experience over numerous economic cycles in a variety of industries. For more information about Promus Equity Partners, contact Steve Brown at sbrown@promusequity.com or Sarah Wuellner at swuellner@promusequity.com.

Media Contact: Mark McGreevy, Quest Products, Inc., 262-925-0987

