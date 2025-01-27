QUEST SOFTWARE NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN TIM PAGE AS CEO

Appointment accelerates a new phase of growth and innovation for the Company

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Software ("Quest" or the "Company"), a global leader in systems management, data protection, and security software backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced the appointment of software industry veteran Tim Page as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Mr. Page will lead Quest in its next chapter of growth with a focus on accelerating product innovation, supporting development of AI capabilities, and revitalizing go-to-market strategy.

"Tim's wealth of experience and proven ability to accelerate growth and scale enterprise software companies through product innovation and development of high-performing sales teams aligns well with our investment thesis, and we believe his leadership will allow the Company to unlock its full potential," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner & Managing Director, and Paul Huber, Managing Director, at Clearlake. "We look forward to partnering with Tim and the rest of the team to support Quest in maintaining the Company's strong momentum of delivering innovative software to its customers."

With almost 30 years of experience in the technology and software industry, Mr. Page has held leadership roles at dynamic companies where he was instrumental in navigating evolving markets and achieving transformational outcomes. He joins Quest from CloudSoda, where he served as Acting CEO. Previously, Mr. Page held CEO and COO positions at DecisionLink, Datrium and VCE, as well as various leadership positions at EMC.

"Quest has a long history as a trusted partner delivering mission-critical IT solutions to enterprise customers, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the company into its next phase of evolution," said Tim Page, CEO at Quest Software. "I'm excited to work with Quest's leadership team, employees, Clearlake, and our valued partners and customers to drive future growth."

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $85 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

