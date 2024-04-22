Questar Announces New E-Commerce Portal

CANTON, Ohio, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Questar - a leading provider of UN certified packaging and general line industrial containment since 1990 – is proud to announce their new e-commerce portal. This added convenience lets customers self-service their packaging needs.

"To offer an e-commerce solution and expand the ways our customers can access much-needed information has proven to be a strong value-add for our working relationships," says Britteny Brown, Customer Service Manager at Questar. "This new purchasing method not only provides convenience, but it grants insights and visibility for our customers."

This new e-commerce portal, is currently available to all customers, offers a multitude of features and capabilities to better serve those purchasing from Questar. Some of these include:

Quick Quote and Order Submission

Shipment and Sales Order Tracking

Real-Time Product Specs and Pricing

Frequently Purchased Items

Purchasing Rules and Approval Workflows

Invoice and Statement Visibility

Mobile-Friendly Interface

The results of these features will be a faster transaction process, increased visibility into pending and executed transactions, and easy invoice reconciliation, providing an accurate and efficient experience.

About Questar

Questar is a leading provider of UN certified packaging and general line industrial containment since 1990. Questar is your single source distributor to help you get your product to the marketplace in a cost-effective, efficient way without sacrificing quality or regulatory needs. In addition, Questar has developed an extensive national network of distribution locations and just-in-time inventory capabilities to meet your container needs.

