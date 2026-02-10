Questar Solutions Announces Major Expansion with New Corporate Headquarters and Atlanta Distribution Center

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questar Solutions, a leading distributor of industrial and UN-certified performance packaging, today announced two significant strategic expansions. The company is relocating its corporate headquarters and North Canton, Ohio based warehouse to a larger, upgraded facility, and opening a new distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia, to enhance its service network across North America.

Effective January 27, 2026, Questar's corporate office and North Canton warehouse will operate from 7800 Whipple Ave NW. The new headquarters is designed to support continued growth with additional square footage, more loading docks, and improved logistical access. This move reinforces the company's focus on operational excellence and customer support.

Questar Solutions expands HQ, opens Atlanta center to boost North American service network. Post this

"This relocation is a direct investment in our ability to serve our customers more effectively," said Rich Mastcko, Customer Service Manager at Questar Solutions. "The upgraded facility provides our team with the resources needed to maintain the highest levels of service and efficiency, ensuring we can continue to meet the just-in-time inventory needs of our partners without interruption."

In a concurrent move to strengthen its national footprint, Questar is launching a new warehouse in Atlanta, GA at 3710 Atlanta Industrial Pkwy, Suite 100. This facility is positioned to serve a growing customer base in southeastern United States, a region seeing increased demand for faster fulfillment and shipping. The Atlanta location features additional docks, Will Call access, and will be stocked with core inventory to improve delivery speeds.

"Our expansion into Atlanta is a critical step in our North American growth strategy," stated Rob Spencer, Senior VP/General Manager. "This market is a key hub for many of our customers. Establishing a local presence allows us to provide the responsive, reliable service that sets us apart and strengthens our supply chain capabilities."

"The Atlanta facility is engineered for speed and reliability," added Shawn Kerr, VP of Operations. "By expanding our warehouse footprint, we can stock more of what our customers need, closer to their own operations. This move is about more than just a new building; it's about reinforcing our promise to keep our customers' businesses running smoothly with dependable packaging solutions."

To learn more about Questar's solutions and its expanding North American network, please visit www.questarsolutions.com.

About Questar

Questar is a trusted leader in North American industrial packaging, committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for over 35 years. Headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, Questar partners with customers to solve complex packaging and compliance challenges while enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Driven by a mission to provide world-class service and lasting value, Questar's portfolio includes UN-certified Performance Oriented Packaging, drums, cubic-yard corrugated boxes, poly woven bags, lab pack boxes, plastic pails, absorbents, lamp collection containers, spill containment solutions, and a wide range of specialty products.

With a strong network of strategically located warehouses across North America, dedicated outside sales professionals, and a seasoned customer service team, Questar delivers just-in-time (JIT) services tailored to a variety of industries. Guided by values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence, Questar maintains an unwavering focus on safety, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability.

Questar continually invests in technology, logistics expertise, and employee development to ensure every customer receives personalized, innovative solutions and dependable support. For more information: https://www.questarsolutions.com/

SOURCE Questar Solutions