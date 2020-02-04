Questco Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 BEST of HR Services Award for Service Excellence

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco , a leading outsourced HR service provider, announced today that they have won Best of HR Services Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Questco was named an award winner based on its Net Promoter Score®️ across all Questco companies of 71.7%, more than 4 times higher than the industry average.

"Every day, the Questco team works hard to ensure that we are meeting the needs and exceeding the expectations of our clients and their people," said Jason Randall, CEO, Questco. "We are profoundly honored to be recognized by our clients for our efforts, and we are proud of our teammates that make such a difference in the lives of the people they serve."

"Now more than ever, providing a consistently remarkable client experience is critical for HR service providers," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "All HR providers attempt to deliver great service - Best of HR Service winners have proven it. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these service leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to service excellence at their respective firms!"

About Questco

Questco is a premier Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) established in 1989 that provides outsourced human resource solutions, enabling its small and medium-sized business clients to contain costs, relieve administrative burden and enhance the employee experience. Established in 1989, the organization is headquartered in metro Houston, Texas, with additional service centers in Phoenix, Arizona and Omaha, Nebraska. Questco's clients enjoy a comprehensive set of offerings, including access to large group medical benefits and group workers' compensation insurance, expert HR advice, access to user-friendly HR technology, payroll, tax and benefits administration, employee liability and risk management programs, and 401(k) programs. Learn more at https://questco.net/.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of HR Services™

ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award recognizes outsourced HR providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program helps service leaders differentiate in a crowded marketplace, and provides prospective clients with an added layer of assurance as they vet outsourced HR firms. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com - an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client ratings and testimonials.

