QuesTek Expands ICMD® Software Platform with New Additive Manufacturing Modeling Capabilities

EVANSTON, Ill. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations has introduced new simulation-driven capabilities in its ICMD® materials design and engineering software platform to help accelerate additive manufacturing (AM) programs and maximize return on investment. By replacing costly trial-and-error with highly accurate simulations, ICMD® reduces failed builds, speeds qualification timelines, and lowers overall development costs, delivering faster innovation where performance and safety matter most.

A QuesTek materials design engineer uses ICMD® at the company's Evanston, Ill., office.

Predicting and Designing for Success

ICMD® simulates key aspects of the printing process—melt pool dynamics, microstructure formation, and resulting part strength—so manufacturers can evaluate materials digitally before production. These validated predictions have been recognized in the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory AM Modeling Challenge (2020) and the NIST AM Bench Challenge (2022), underscoring their accuracy and industry relevance.

In addition, the Alloy Design Toolkit enables the creation of materials specifically engineered for printability, helping avoid cracking and porosity. By ensuring that alloys are both high-performing and printable, manufacturers can accelerate the path to lighter aerospace components, safer energy systems, and advanced medical implants.

"Additive manufacturing is reshaping how critical industries design and deliver parts, but uncertainty has slowed adoption," said Bill Mahoney, COO of QuesTek Innovations. "ICMD® lets engineers simulate outcomes before printing, cutting trial-and-error and helping companies bring safer, more reliable products to market faster."

Optimizing Builds with Printability Maps

Scaling AM requires precision in process parameters. ICMD® addresses this challenge with intuitive printability maps that highlight safe operating windows for laser power, scan speed, and other variables. These maps help manufacturers reduce defects, achieve fully dense parts, and move to production with greater confidence and efficiency.

Accelerating Innovation Across Industries

From extending fatigue life in aerospace engines to enabling custom alloys for medical devices, ICMD® provides a digital-first approach to materials innovation. These new AM capabilities allow companies to cut costs, reduce risk, and bring high-performance parts to market faster. The AM toolkit is the latest expansion of the ICMD® software platform following the launch of a fatigue toolkit earlier this year.

About QuesTek

QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology and ICMD® software platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. Fast Company named QuesTek a 2025 Most Innovative Company. questek.com

