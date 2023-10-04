QuesTek Launches ICMD® Materials Engineering and Design Software in Japan

News provided by

QuesTek Innovations

04 Oct, 2023, 08:23 ET

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Japan Co., Ltd., a joint venture between ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) and QuesTek International LLC, announced a new agreement under which it will leverage QuesTek's revolutionary ICMD® materials design and engineering software platform in materials engineering engagements. It will also provide subscriptions to the SaaS product to organizations in Japan in the first international re-selling agreement for ICMD®.

Continue Reading
QuesTek's ICMD® software platform digital enables digital transformation for materials engineering and the development of novel materials.
QuesTek's ICMD® software platform digital enables digital transformation for materials engineering and the development of novel materials.

QuesTek Japan, which was established in 2020, completed a successful 3-year proof of concept phase in which it demonstrated revenue growth and quarterly profitability. This initial success provided the foundation for continued market growth and development in Japan. As a result, CTC and QuesTek International signed a 5-year renewal of their joint venture, along with QuesTek Japan becoming an end user subscriber to ICMD®, enabling the use of the software platform to deliver service engagements in Japan as it expands its materials design consulting reach. Under the agreement, QuesTek Japan will also become the first reseller of ICMD® and provide end-user subscriptions to Japanese companies and agencies and support them as needed in the use of the technology.

Additionally, QuesTek Japan has announced a sales target of 1 billion yen (approximately USD $6.7 million) in three years. Its team of material scientists will continue to collaborate with CTC and QuesTek to bring about material breakthroughs in areas such as aerospace, automotive, recycling, additive manufacturing, green energy and more.

QuesTek Japan will continue to apply ICME (Integrated Computational Materials Engineering), a physics-based modeling approach to materials engineering pioneered by QuesTek Innovations. Both ICME and ICMD® lead to cost reduction and improved sustainability in the design, development, and deployment of new materials.

Launched in the U.S. in July, ICMD® (Integrated Computational Materials Design) is a comprehensive digital platform for materials engineering, qualification, and certification. The software is built on computational models developed by QuesTek to deliver hundreds of materials science engagements completed on behalf of corporations and government clients over more than two decades.

About QuesTek

QuesTek empowers innovators by resolving materials-based challenges. QuesTek is both a pioneer and current market leader in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME). QuesTek's Materials by Design® technologies have enabled new products and new thresholds of performance across a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics and luxury goods. QuesTek's ICMD ® SaaS offering has packaged QuesTek's IP and know-how into a client accessible software platform for the first time. QuesTek Innovations is the primary operating subsidiary of QuesTek International LLC and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois. QuesTek has additional locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Solna, Sweden; and Tokyo. questek.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms
860-526-1555
[email protected] 

SOURCE QuesTek Innovations

Also from this source

ICMD® Materials Design and Engineering SaaS from QuesTek Now Commercially Available

QuesTek Launches ICMD® Digital Materials Design Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.