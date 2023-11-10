QuesTek Receives 3 New Patents for AM Alloys

News provided by

QuesTek Innovations

10 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations, the primary operating arm of QuesTek International LLC, has been awarded three new patents for proprietary alloys specifically designed for additive manufacturing (AM).

Continue Reading
QuesTek Innovations
QuesTek Innovations

"We are honored to announce these patent awards," said QuesTek COO Bill Mahoney. "While QuesTek is delivering its overarching digital strategy to the market, one of our strategic initiatives is to continue to position our Materials by Design® technology at the forefront of materials innovation. The patents on these remarkable proprietary materials reinforce our technology's leadership position in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME) overall, and specifically for additive manufacturing."

The following patented QuesTek materials allow for higher performance across multiple applications.

1. Auto-tempering steel (US11780014B2): A printable high-strength, high-toughness, low-carbon martensitic steel that exploits the "auto-tempering" phenomenon during the additive manufacturing process to achieve high performance, including low-temperature toughness, without the need of any post-heat treatment. The application of the alloy includes, but is not limited to, naval structural applications, as well as ballistic and cryogenic applications.

2. Al—Mg—Si alloy (US11773468B2): An aluminum alloy improved for additive manufacturing so that it resists hot tearing during the build process and retains superior mechanical performance for high temperatures.

3. Titanium alloy (US11780003B2): A modification of QuesTek's patented castable titanium alloy for additive manufacturing that retains more strength and ductility than cast Ti-6Al-4V. Desired performance comes in both wire and powder-based AM processes with great process flexibility, resulting in equiaxed grain structure with isotropic mechanical properties.

About QuesTek 
QuesTek empowers innovators by resolving materials challenges. QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology is proven to reduce the development time and cost, and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first and only provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional or purely algorithmic methods.

For more information, please contact Severine Valdant, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected]

Contact:
Jason Simms
860-526-1555
368443@email4pr.com

SOURCE QuesTek Innovations

Also from this source

QuesTek Launches ICMD® Materials Engineering and Design Software in Japan

QuesTek Launches ICMD® Materials Engineering and Design Software in Japan

QuesTek Japan Co., Ltd., a joint venture between ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) and QuesTek International LLC, announced a new agreement...
ICMD® Materials Design and Engineering SaaS from QuesTek Now Commercially Available

ICMD® Materials Design and Engineering SaaS from QuesTek Now Commercially Available

QuesTek® Innovations officially launched its ICMD® digital platform for materials engineering, qualification and certification today. While...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.