QuesTek's ICMD® Platform Expands in Europe with New and Continued Subscriptions from Leading Innovators

EVANSTON, Ill., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations, the primary operating arm of QuesTek International LLC, announces rapid market development in Europe's advanced manufacturing ecosystem, where demand for predictive, simulation-based materials design and engineering continues to rise. Since mid-2025, new and renewed subscriptions to QuesTek's ICMD® materials design and engineering SaaS platform and Materials by Design® technology services to deliver full customer success solutions.

Strategic Expansion in Europe

In early 2025, QuesTek sold its share of the former QuesTek Europe joint venture to its partner, ThermoCalc. This strategic move enabled QuesTek to directly pursue European opportunities for ICMD® and related services. Since that time, the company has engaged leading OEMs, producers, EU-sponsored innovation centers, and universities and has already secured subscriptions across these categories.

Leading Innovators Renew and Adopt ICMD®

Among QuesTek's most recent European clients are Aubert & Duval, which has renewed its ICMD® subscription, alongside new subscribers Paderborn University and Digi4Circular. These organizations are using ICMD® and related Materials by Design® technology services to simulate and implement mission-critical capabilities, including:

The design, development, and deployment of burn-resistant alloys for commercial space and hypersonic applications.

Simulations of composition and process adjustments to improve printability and lower material costs for OEMs and producers.

Developing and optimizing alloys that enable hotter, more efficient engines, reduce manufacturing waste, support cleaner energy systems and facilitate recycling

"The continued adoption of ICMD® by world-class leaders like Aubert & Duval, alongside innovators such as Digi4Circular and Paderborn University, shows the broadening trust in our platform," said Bill Mahoney, COO of QuesTek Innovations. "Directly marketing and selling in Europe is a major advantage in 2025, strengthening our presence while underscoring our global momentum as we expand our proprietary materials and consulting offerings with our SaaS-based software and services addition. ICMD® is helping industry accelerate development cycles and enabling universities to advance the science of materials for next-generation energy and industrial systems."

Industry Momentum and European Visibility

QuesTek's European expansion reflects a broader global trend of ICMD® adoption across aerospace, energy, defense, and research segments. Industry leaders are increasingly turning to simulation-first, data-driven design to accelerate development, reduce risk, and meet ambitious performance and sustainability goals.

Building on this momentum, QuesTek recently contributed to Airbus' Metal & Surface Experts Days, sharing how its ICMD® platform advances aerospace innovation through faster qualification and improved performance. On November 19, Executive Vice President Jason Sebastian will continue that conversation at Stainless Steel World's Sustainability Day in Maastricht, highlighting how ICME is enabling more efficient and sustainable materials solutions across critical industries.

About QuesTek

QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology and ICMD® software platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. Fast Company named QuesTek a 2025 Most Innovative Company. questek.com

