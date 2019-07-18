Questex Announces the 4th FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum October 28-29 in Boston

BOSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convening at the Colonnade Hotel, the 4th FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum will feature key insights from C-suite and executive leadership, addressing the strategic and operational challenges on the following two tracks:

Deal-Making and Business Strategy

Product Development Strategy

"Strategic collaborations are the foundation of modern drug development," said Rebecca Willumson, VP and Publisher of FierceBiotech. "I am especially looking forward to this year's tracks on deal-making and product development strategy, to see how the two areas intersect and drive decision-making at today's leading biotech and pharma companies."

Featured Sessions

Prioritize, Consolidate, and Refine R&D Investment Through Strategic Portfolio/Pipeline Planning

Sandy Macrae, CEO, SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS

Joanna Wolkowski, Vice President, Portfolio and Decision Analysis, PFIZER

Pearl S. Huang, Ph.D., President and CEO, CYGNAL THERAPEUTICS

Frederic Chereau, CEO, LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS

Build Vs. Buy: Key Considerations for Deciding Whether to Commercialize on Your Own or Find a Strategic Partner

Michael R Williams, Chief Business Officer, ABREOS BIOSCIENCES

Molly Harper, Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager, AKCEA THERAPEUTICS

Rich Daly, Chief Operating Officer, BEYONDSPRING PHARMACEUTICALS

Buy-Side BD&L: Insights Into Process and Decision-Making at Big Pharma/Big Biotech

Kleem Chaudhary, Head BD&L, BIOGEN

Lizabeth Leveille, Associate Vice President and Head, Boston Innovation Hub, BD&L, MERCK

Lance Ostrom, Head, Boston Innovation Hub, Roche Partnering, ROCHE

Brendan Downey, Director, Center for External Innovation, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS

Explore How AI and Machine Learning Can Be the Backbone to Building a Hypothesis for Drug Discovery

Roman Yelensky, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, GRITSTONE ONCOLOGY

Ron Alfa, Vice President of Translational Research, RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS

Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman and CEO, LANDOS BIOPHARMA

Pat Walters, Senior Vice President, Computation, RELAY THERAPEUTICS

Gregory Ryslik, Chief Data Officer, CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS

ABOUT FIERCEBIOTECH

FierceBiotech and its family of publications provide end-to-end coverage of biotech and medtech, from pre-clinical science through clinical testing and regulatory approval—and all the seed funding, venture capital, licensing deals, IPOs and M&A that happen along the way.

ABOUT QUESTEX

At Questex, we connect buyers and sellers and help both achieve their goals. We are online, on devices, and live with experiential engagements. From discovery through purchase and purchase through advocacy, we supply unmatched access, insight, engagement, and turnkey solutions all in one place.

CONTACT

For information on exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shauna Greig at 212-400-6228 or sgreig@questex.com.

RELATED LINK

www.FierceDrugDevForum.com

SOURCE Questex