Questex Announces the 4th FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum October 28-29 in Boston
Jul 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
BOSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convening at the Colonnade Hotel, the 4th FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum will feature key insights from C-suite and executive leadership, addressing the strategic and operational challenges on the following two tracks:
- Deal-Making and Business Strategy
- Product Development Strategy
"Strategic collaborations are the foundation of modern drug development," said Rebecca Willumson, VP and Publisher of FierceBiotech. "I am especially looking forward to this year's tracks on deal-making and product development strategy, to see how the two areas intersect and drive decision-making at today's leading biotech and pharma companies."
Featured Sessions
Prioritize, Consolidate, and Refine R&D Investment Through Strategic Portfolio/Pipeline Planning
Sandy Macrae, CEO, SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS
Joanna Wolkowski, Vice President, Portfolio and Decision Analysis, PFIZER
Pearl S. Huang, Ph.D., President and CEO, CYGNAL THERAPEUTICS
Frederic Chereau, CEO, LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS
Build Vs. Buy: Key Considerations for Deciding Whether to Commercialize on Your Own or Find a Strategic Partner
Michael R Williams, Chief Business Officer, ABREOS BIOSCIENCES
Molly Harper, Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager, AKCEA THERAPEUTICS
Rich Daly, Chief Operating Officer, BEYONDSPRING PHARMACEUTICALS
Buy-Side BD&L: Insights Into Process and Decision-Making at Big Pharma/Big Biotech
Kleem Chaudhary, Head BD&L, BIOGEN
Lizabeth Leveille, Associate Vice President and Head, Boston Innovation Hub, BD&L, MERCK
Lance Ostrom, Head, Boston Innovation Hub, Roche Partnering, ROCHE
Brendan Downey, Director, Center for External Innovation, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS
Explore How AI and Machine Learning Can Be the Backbone to Building a Hypothesis for Drug Discovery
Roman Yelensky, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, GRITSTONE ONCOLOGY
Ron Alfa, Vice President of Translational Research, RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman and CEO, LANDOS BIOPHARMA
Pat Walters, Senior Vice President, Computation, RELAY THERAPEUTICS
Gregory Ryslik, Chief Data Officer, CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS
