Questex Hosts the Trial Master File Summit and CROWN Congress Events to Deliver the Life Sciences Industry with Actionable Strategies, Valuable Tools, and Innovative Technologies in January in Florida

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Questex will bring the life sciences industry together at the 9th Trial Master File Summit and 9th CROWN Congress on January 21–23, 2020, at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, FL. The events will explore the role of clinical professionals and the clinical trial landscape by providing attendees with actionable strategies, valuable tools, and innovative technologies.

The TMF Summit elevates TMF operations by enhancing internal and external collaboration, eTMF processes, integrated technology, and inspection readiness. Highlights include:

Six tracks: TMF Operations, Partnerships, Functional Areas, Quality, Inspection Readiness, and eTMF/Technology Enhancements

Inspection Experience Showcase detailing true stories from regulatory inspections

Four pre-conference workshops to meet the educational needs of the TMF community in various experience levels

The CROWN Congress is the leading industry event to discuss clinical operations, challenges, trends, and best practices. Highlights include:

Three tracks dedicated to Patient Experience Strategies, Novel Approaches in Data and Technology, and Trial Innovations

Sponsor Partnership pre-conference seminar that deep dives into sponsor relationships and how these successful partnerships may enhance clinical operations and clinical innovation within the industry

Speaking faculty comprised of industry experts from big pharma, small-to-mid-sized pharma, CROs, sites, and solution providers

"We have developed comprehensive programs providing attendees with education and an elite gathering of innovative clinical professionals for networking opportunities to ensure attendees are positioned for success in 2020," said Scott Grossman, Managing Director Production, Questex.

To register for the TMF Summit, click here. To register for the CROWN Congress, click here. Use Discount Code PRNEWS2020 to save 15%.

For TMF sponsorship opportunities, contact Dor Peled, dpeled@questex.com.

For CROWN sponsorship opportunities, contact Christopher Summa, csumma@questex.com.

