Questionnaire survey of 101 Japanese online casino enthusiasts reveals their use of bonuses in online casino

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online casino information site "Casino Hunter (https://casinohunter.jp/)" operated by Site Creation Co., Ltd. conducted a survey of 101 Japanese gambling enthusiasts regarding their use of bonuses in online casinos. We conducted 14 questions, bonus in online casinos is an important factor that affects play, experiences of being able to withdraw bonuses from online casinos, what is emphasized in online casino bonuses, the main reasons for using online casino bonuses, etc.

This article was translated into English from the article "Casino Hunter" and posted as a press release. Survey details and graph images are available on the official website of "Casino Hunter".

Questionnaire survey overview

This survey was conducted online, targeting Japanese gambling enthusiasts. The survey period was from June 20th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023. A total of 101 respondents participated in this survey.

Summary of survey results

Do you think online casino bonuses are an important factor influencing play?

  • 88 people (87.1%) answered "Yes" and 13 people (12.9%) answered "No".

Have you ever been able to withdraw an online casino bonus?

  • 66 (65.3%) people answered they were able to withdraw their online casino bonuses, while 35 (34.7%) people answered "No".

Select the main reason for using the bonus. (multiple selection possible)

  • 50 people (28.1%) answered they use it "To play games for free" which is the most frequently chosen reason, 49 people (27.5%) for "To get dividends with low risk", 35 people (19.7%) for "For high payouts", 22 people (12.4%) answered "To extend play time", 19 people (10.7%) "To try out new games and features", and 3 people (1.7%) selected "Others".

Which of the following bonus types is most important to you? (multiple selection possible)

  • 50 people (28.1%) answered they use it "To play games for free", 49 people (27.5%) for "To get dividends with low risk", 35 people (19.7%) for "For high payouts", 22 people (12.4%) to "Extend play time", 19 people (10.7%) "To try out new games and features", and 3 people (1.7%) selected "Others".

The complete survey results, accompanied by graphs and other visuals, can be found on the "Casino Hunter" official website.

About "Casino Hunter"

Casino Hunter is an online casino information site that provides beginner-friendly guides on starting an online casino, depositing and withdrawing money, and recommended games.

Quoting survey results

There is no need to contact us when quoting the results of this survey. However, when quoting, please include the title of the source page and the URL.

