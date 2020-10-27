QuestionPro Announces New Products, Features and Tools at XDay 2020 North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro, a global leader in online survey and research services today announced major new features and tools as well as a product roadmap during its XDay 2020 North America event. The developments reach across three key platforms: Research & Insights, Surveys and CX (Customer Experience).

These new features and tools in many cases reflect today's reality of remote workers, real-time collaboration and the "virtualization" of practices that used to be only possible in the physical world. In other cases, they represent the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the wisdom of the crowd.

Collectively, the tools offer marketers, researchers and data analysts a powerful new set of tools to drive business intelligence, attract and retain customers, and spot new trends and opportunities.

Research & Insights

Digital Focus Groups. QuestionPro's communities platform now integrates with Zoom, which means researchers can run a focus group with Zoom taking notes and highlighting text in real time. With travel and gathering restrictions expected to remain in place for months, researchers now have enhanced ability to do remote/virtual focus groups.





Data Mining. The platform now offers a Slack application that lets researchers mine census-balanced data from 50-300 respondents in under three minutes. Now, researchers can ask contextual questions like "What percentage of Americans think Gluten Free is better than Fat Free?" enabling them to quickly test hypotheses or generate statistically-valid data.





Pricing Engine Upgrades. In addition to the above, there are broad improvements across multiple features, including Van Westendorp , Max Diff , Conjoint and Gabor Granger models, including Inline images, anchored max diff, and many more.

Survey Platform:

Real-time Collaboration – multiple people are now able to simultaneously review and edit a survey, saving time and improving the quality of the survey.





Improved Reporting with Dynamic Dashboard & Multiple Report Views. Users are now able to create customized "Views" of key data and share them with stakeholders in an informative and dynamic dashboard.





Text Highlighter. QuestionPro surveys now include a new question type for selecting and editing large pieces of text.

Customer Experience "CX"

NPS+. New on the Customer Experience platform is a fresh look at churn. With the new Integrated Root Cause Analysis, researchers can actually compute Churn Risk. The feature leverages a new model for computing churn - based on analyzing the data from both Passives and Detractors.

