QuestionPro changing the industry of survey software

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro, a global survey and insights solutions company, launches a new pricing strategy that will change the survey industry. No longer will free survey software offer the bare minimum; it will be a feature-filled survey solution designed to empower transformation.

QuestionPro's new pricing model will include the launch of four user licenses packed with features and services to deploy successful survey projects. "We see how Slack is leading the way on feature-filled, truly functional free products and believe we are in a prime position to redefine what free means in the survey industry," says Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder and CEO of QuestionPro. "With our ability to offer the essentials for free, the future of surveys and insights is in our hands."

The free Essentials license will support a business with all the standard survey features including:

Unlimited surveys, questions, and responses

No expiration or credit card required

25+ question types

Custom survey colors and logos

Skip logic branching options

Question and answer piping text

Shareable dashboard reports

Custom survey URLs

Custom thank you page

Data exports

Basic quota management

Customer support 24/7

For those looking for advanced survey capabilities, QuestionPro is launching three additional licenses:

Advanced - A powerful license for businesses that includes the essentials along with advanced logic, rewards, scheduled surveys and reports, filters, segmentation, integration options, and more.

- A powerful license for businesses that includes the essentials along with advanced logic, rewards, scheduled surveys and reports, filters, segmentation, integration options, and more. Enterprise - An enterprise-level security, integrations, and collaboration license which includes all advanced features along with a dedicated customer success manager, collaboration settings, data import, regional data centers, and more.

- An enterprise-level security, integrations, and collaboration license which includes all advanced features along with a dedicated customer success manager, collaboration settings, data import, regional data centers, and more. Research - A sophisticated research license packed with tools for the market research professional. It includes all Enterprise features along with conjoint analysis, MaxDiff, sentiment analysis, cross-tabulation, card sorting, and more.

To learn more and sign up with the Essential license, visit the QuestionPro pricing page: https://www.questionpro.com/pricing/

About QuestionPro

With over 3.5 million users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights include tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 14 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations including Fortune 100 companies to individual researchers.

SOURCE QuestionPro

Related Links

http://www.questionpro.com

