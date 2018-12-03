QuestionPro Communities launches data migration tool for researchers looking for an alternative to Vision Critical

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, QuestionPro Communities , the world's leading online community management and panel management software company launches a data migration and import tool specifically for Vision Critical customers looking for a robust enterprise-level online communities platform. Current and former customers who wish to port existing projects can transition all current and historical community and panel data to QuestionPro Communities with ease. All existing data will be accessible for ongoing research initiatives.

"This offering is something that former and current customers of Vision Critical have asked for while migrating to QuestionPro," says Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Communities. "To meet their demands, we've made it easy to transition their communities to our platform which provides a similar feature set at a better value."

As a leading community management platform, QuestionPro communities allows companies to create engaged customer communities, collect real-time customer insights, and impact customer experience. The tool offers a suite of products and services, including:

An enterprise grade survey platform that has a deep-level integration with the community management platform

In-site purchases for respondent sample through QuestionPro Audience

A build your own panel or online communities portal

Robust mobile communities app that acts as an extension to the online tool for smarter data collection and geo-location based data collection

Using gamification and rewards for the best management of a community

Automated incentive management

Online forum to monitor and track ideas from customers

Deep level CRM and 3rd party tools integration

24/7 live support and dedicated customer success management for enterprise solutions

FedRamp, GDPR, HIPAA, and localized server security compliance to ensure secure accessibility

To learn more and get started with a robust Vision Critical alternative, visit QuestionPro here: https://www.questionpro.com/communities/vision-critical-alternative.html

About QuestionPro, Inc.

With over 10 million + users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights include tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 13 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations including Fortune 100 companies to individual researchers.

SOURCE QuestionPro

