QuestionPro relocates global headquarters to Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro has relocated its global headquarters to Austin, TX to accommodate continued business growth and attract top talent. Intending to grow its North American headquarters and become a mainstay player in the Austin technology scene, this milestone is a significant move for QuestionPro.

"Austin is the perfect tech-friendly city for QuestionPro to place our roots and to drive our business to the next level," says Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder of QuestionPro. "It offers a mix of vibrant startups, incubators, and classic technology corporations that we're excited to be a part of."

Through its first decade in business, QuestionPro continues its focus on serving companies and communities of all sizes and industry sectors ranging from travel, financial services, retail, education, IT and technology, manufacturing, hospitality, government contractors, and more. The headquarters relocation signals a long-term commitment to partner with customers by providing an array of products and services to get research done.

On the mission to provide the best free survey software that empowers transformative experiences, the move to Austin comes on the heels of their pricing strategy launch at the beginning of the new year. This disruptive industry change will enable small businesses to function at a high level by gathering insights and making executive decisions with the free Essentials license. For advanced survey capabilities, QuestionPro is launching three additional licenses Advanced, Enterprise and Research Edition. To learn more about QuestionPro or the new pricing models, click here.

About QuestionPro

With over 3.5 million users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights include tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 14 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, to individual researchers. Find more at www.questionpro.com .

SOURCE QuestionPro

Related Links

https://www.questionpro.com/

