QuestionPro to host X-Day 2019 in three countries this fall

AUSTIN, Texas and MERIDA, Mexico and PUNE, India, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro, a global survey and insights solutions company, will be hosting three live customer events in Austin (TX), Dubai, and Mexico City. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about customer and employee experience transformation from industry experts, get hands-on QuestionPro software training, and network with QuestionPro customers from all around the globe.

For far too long, the industry has talked about measurement and managing experiences. At X-Day 2019 we will launch QuestionPro X(t) - an experience transformation. We will showcase how organizations can transform experiences. It's not only about data collection and pretty dashboards - it's about setting up experience management systems that result in actual transformation - for employees, customers, products and brands.

"Our goal for X-Day 2019 is show every customer how they can harness the power of experiences and use it to transform their organization from the inside out," says Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO, QuestionPro. "I am excited to share new technology solutions we've been working on and introduce our X-Day audience to innovative solutions from industry experts. Most importantly, our team is ready to see our customers together and spend the day with them."

Speakers from Energizer, Google, LinkedIn, Owen CX Group, Quantarium and more will be sharing solutions that can be applied to every organization looking to achieve better alignment with their customer and employees.

"The net promoter score was invented 15 years ago as a predictor and measure of loyalty," says Richard Owen, founder of Owen CX Group. "Today, with experience at the forefront of innovation, we are proud to see QuestionPro focused on experience transformation rather than just measurement."

"QuestionPro's Experience Day kick-off is a watershed event not only because it illustrates the dynamism and growth of the company but more so because it indicates a sea-change in the industry, moving away from atomized data into a seamless set of wisdom-driven experiences," says Romi Mahajan, CMRO of AI company Quantarium.

Customers who attend the events will have the opportunity to:

Network with others - Get to know fellow QuestionPro users and share thoughts and ideas that inspire growth

Attend enlightened workshops - Watch and meet thought-provoking leaders that inspire a new perspective

Engage in tactical hands on training - Join the interactive training workshop to learn best practices to utilize our tool to fit your specific needs

To learn more and register for the event, go to https://www.questionpro.com/x-day/2019/austin/

About QuestionPro

With over 3.5 million users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights includes tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 13 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations including Fortune 100 companies to individual researchers.

