Questions You Need to Ask When Hiring A Caregiver During COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety is the #1 concern. Asking the right questions upfront reduces the risk of exposure to the virus.

Adam Blecker, President, Seniors In Place has vast experience recruiting the best of the best caregivers for elderly clients.

Blecker says: "When considering in-home care, it is important to keep asking questions until you're satisfied with the answers.

"Here are 4 important questions, as well as how Seniors In Place answers them."

Q. How do you screen your caregivers for COVID-19?

A. At Seniors In Place, we follow strict screening protocols by the CDC. All our Certified Home Health Aides take their temperatures daily and Registered Nurses conduct daily tele-health calls. By scheduling aides in fewer homes and moving to live-in care when possible, we have reduced the risk of exposure for loved one and caregiver alike.

Q. When do you require your aides to quarantine?

A. The moment there is suspected exposure or evidence of symptoms.

Q. How can I protect my loved one from getting COVID-19?

A. In-home care reduces the risk of COVID-19 for the elderly. Having a trained, vetted, and screened healthcare professional in the home who has been trained on CDC and Seniors In Place protocols ensures they receive the care they deserve and minimizes the risk of exposure to the outside world.

The threat of someone needing care and not receiving it far outweighs the risk of receiving in-home care from a legitimate accredited agency.

Q. Does my parent need to wear a mask and will your aide provide one for her/him?

A. If you are COVID-19 symptomatic or become symptomatic, our Registered Nurse will assess the situation and determine if your parent requires a mask

About Seniors In Place LLC

For two decades, the Seniors In Place family has provided millions of hours of in-home and in-facility care for thousands of New Jersey families.

It is accredited with Distinction by The Commission on Accreditation for Home Care.

Seniors In Place caregivers are state-certified, insured, receive benefits, and are continuously educated and regularly evaluated.

